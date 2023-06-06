IBM is building a quantum data centre in Europe

This will be IBM’s second quantum data centre and quantum cloud region, giving customers access to multiple quantum computing systems.

IBM is building a new quantum data centre to give European organisations access to quantum computing technology.

The data centre will be located at IBM’s facility in Ehningen, Germany, which will also serve as IBM Quantum’s European cloud region. The centre is expected to be operational by 2024 and will have multiple quantum computing systems with processors exceeding 100 qubits.

IBM said the facility is being designed to help clients manage their European data regulation requirements, while giving quantum computing access to companies, research institutions and government agencies.

The facility will be IBM’s second quantum data centre and quantum cloud region, alongside its New York facility.

“Europe has some of the world’s most advanced users of quantum computers, and interest is only accelerating with the era of utility scale quantum processors,” said IBM Quantum VP Jay Gambetta.

“The planned quantum data centre and associated cloud region will give European users a new option as they seek to tap the power of quantum computing in an effort to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems.”

IBM has been investing in quantum research and technology for years. The company’s most powerful quantum computer to date is Osprey, which IBM claims is the largest in the world at 433 qubits.

The company also has a Quantum Network, which has more than 210 members such as companies, universities and labs working on quantum research. IBM said more than 60 of these organisations are in Europe, exploring the potential uses for quantum computing such as material science, high energy physics and energy transition.

Last month, IBM launched a $100m initiative with the University of Tokyo and the University of Chicago to develop a quantum-centric supercomputer over the next 10 years. The goal of this partnership is to create a supercomputer powered by 100,000 qubits, in a bid to transform high-performance computing.

