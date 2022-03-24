Instagram and Facebook suffer an outage as users report issues

Meta said that the outage was caused by a ‘technical issue’ that prevented some users from accessing its apps.

Meta apps including Facebook and Instagram suffered a brief outage today (24 March) as many users reported issues.

According to Downdetector, there were more than 2,000 people in Ireland noting issues with both Facebook and Instagram at around 10am IST. Hundreds of users also logged issues with WhatsApp and Messenger at around the same time.

Many users took to Twitter to find out if there was an outage or an issue with their own devices. There were mixed reports on which apps were working on mobile and on desktop.

According to a statement received by Newstalk tech correspondent Jess Kelly, Meta said the outage was due to a “technical issue” that caused some people to have trouble accessing its apps and services.

A statement from @Meta re: the outage this morning: “Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing our apps and services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologise for any inconvenience" — Jess Kelly 👩🏻‍💻 (@jesskellynt) March 24, 2022

Meta said the issue has now been resolved. At the time of writing, Meta services appear to be working for SiliconRepublic.com.

According to the Irish Mirror, reports of issues accessing Meta apps appeared yesterday (23 March) in Germany and other parts of Europe, before problems were reported in Ireland this morning.

Last October, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were all down for several hours after a “cascading” network issue took out all of the company’s services for billions of people across the world in the company’s worst outage in years.

Apple also suffered two outages in as many days this week, as multiple apps and services became unavailable for users. The outages were also reported to have affected Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems, limiting remote work and store operations.

While Instagram users may not have been able to access the app this morning, they will be receiving an update adding new features to the social media platform.

In a bid to better tailor the Instagram feed, ‘favourites’ will let users see the latest updates from specific accounts they choose, and ‘following’ will show posts from the people they follow.

