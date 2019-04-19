Facebook reveals millions of Instagram passwords were stored in plain text

Another horrible picture of a Facebook security blunder develops. And no hip filter can make this one look pretty.

Either by accident or design, Facebook chose one of the busiest days in American politics – the release of the Mueller Report – to reveal that millions rather than thousands of Instagram passwords were stored in plain text for the social network’s employees to access.

Rather than being a safe place to store data, Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram are pretty much becoming the wild west of data security and a damning case study of how not to manage privacy.

‘We now estimate that this issue impacted millions of Instagram users’

– FACEBOOK

Facebook yesterday (18 April) updated a 21 March blogpost which revealed that it accidentally stored the passwords of hundreds of millions of users to include a sentence where it admitted that millions more Instagram accounts had been affected.

The post on 21 March initially said that hundreds of millions of Facebook Lite users as well as tens of millions of other Facebook users and “tens of thousands” of Instagram users had their data insecurely stored.

However, in an update yesterday Facebook around 7am Pacific Time Facebook said: “Since this post was published, we discovered additional logs of Instagram passwords being stored in a readable format. We now estimate that this issue impacted millions of Instagram users. We will be notifying these users as we did the others. Our investigation has determined that these stored passwords were not internally abused or improperly accessed).”

If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, it’s a duck, Zuck!

The company has stated that there has been no evidence of abuse or misuse of these passwords.

Facebook is feeling the heat from numerous investigations, including the US Department of Justice, and the timing of the update during the release of the Mueller report just sends out the wrong kind of optics.

The troubling thing about all of this is a company of Facebook’s stature making the rookie error of storing anything anywhere in plain text. And passwords, well passwords should be sacrosanct.

If anything, a collection of social media sites that harbour the hopes and dreams of 2.3bn people should be a force for good and a byword for best practice. Be the change you want to see in the world, Facebook!

Instead Facebook is blundering from one data crisis to another; an out of control combine harvester that harvests data on people it treats like wheat and chaff just to fill the coffers of increasingly uneasy investors and confused but pampered employees who are crying out for a moral compass on the matter.

Here’s an idea Zuckerberg, stop hoovering up so much data. You might be able to do more with less.