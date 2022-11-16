61pc of Ireland’s service websites are not accessible, says report

Advocacy groups are presenting the findings of their digital accessibility audit to members of the Government to raise awareness.

Despite the fact legislation requires websites in Ireland to be digitally accessible for all, many of the country’s digital platforms are not, meaning Irish people with a disability struggle to complete even the simplest tasks online.

Research by IA Labs and the National Council for the Blind (NCBI) has found that 61pc of Irish service websites are digitally inaccessible for those with disabilities.

Their report audited an array of digital platforms in order to assess their usability for people with disabilities.

Three of the five most popular social media apps are not digitally accessible for people with disabilities, while three of Ireland’s five most popular news websites are also inaccessible.

Just two of the six most popular clothing websites in Ireland are usable for a person living with a disability. Four out of five food delivery apps could not be used by a person with a disability either.

Both groups, NCBI and IA Labs, are presenting their findings to the Government today (16 November) in order to draw attention to the people who cannot benefit from digitalisation in Ireland.

Today has been earmarked as Ireland’s Digital First Day by the Government as part of a bid to celebrate and assess the impact digitalisation is having on communities across the country.

The initiative is being run by Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Rural and Community Development. It is celebrating the advantages of digitalisation for rural communities and incorporates schemes like Connected Hubs.

However, recent research also carried out by IA Labs and NCBI found that 89pc of recruitment websites are inaccessible. Not everyone is benefitting from digitalisation in Ireland.

Another report from April 2022 by IA Labs found that 72pc of Irish companies’ websites are not accessible for people with disabilities.

Speaking on the launch of the latest report, NCBI CTO and co-founder and director of IA Labs, Kyran O’Mahoney, urged people to take action before the EU introduces further digital accessibility legislation.

“Our research demonstrates that people with disabilities are continuing to face barriers and obstacles in an economy and society that is becoming increasingly reliant on digital technology. Given that it will soon become mandatory under EU law, businesses, organisations and service providers in Ireland need to check their website or mobile app’s compliance against the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and take concrete steps to ensure full accessibility.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.