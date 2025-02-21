Irish advisory council for AI makes fresh recommendations

The Council has asked the government to introduce a slew of updates to better prepare Ireland for faster AI adoption.

Ireland’s AI Advisory Council, the independent organisation tasked with guiding the country’s AI policy, has today (21 February) published its latest recommendations.

The Council notes it is essential to plan for anticipated growth, as well as unexpected scenarios to ensure that Ireland remains AI competitive while safeguarding its economy, workforce and citizens.

According to the Council, AI’s possible impact on the country’s workforce remains unknown, even though Ireland benefits from a skilled and adaptable workforce, robust research capabilities and an energetic start-up ecosystem.

Among its key recommendations, the Council has asked the government to consider setting up a dedicated ‘Irish AI Office’ to ensure a “central point of authority” across the administration.

It has presented its advice papers to the Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke, TD, the new AI and Digital Transformation Minister of State, Niamh Smyth and the Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Resources for development

AI adoption in Ireland is still in its nascent stages, the report notes. While significant bouts of research is currently underway internationally, “fundamental uncertainties” around the technology’s effect on labour and income distribution remain unknown. To combat a lack of measurable insights, the council recommends that the government set up an ‘AI Observatory’ which would deliver metrics on the labour market, capital flow and skill development.

According to the Council, an Observatory would assist policy makers, educators and workers to better navigate the changes ahead, while also allowing the government to better communicate the impact of AI on various sectors as they occur.

Moreover, the Council also recommends that the government create and publish “coordinated and consistent” guidelines for the use of generative AI (GenAI) in the educational sectors, ensuring that they are constantly updated to keep up with the changes around the fast-developing AI technology.

Meanwhile, the government should establish equitable access to GenAI in education, providing free tools to teachers and students, says the Advisory Council. This, while also leading the development and implementation of AI literacy training for educators, preparing them to further disseminate this knowledge.

Furthermore, increased focus on training entrepreneurs to create “AI-first ventures” will benefit the country by turning Ireland into an “ideal launchpad for AI start-ups and SMEs”.

A sovereign AI ecosystem

Ireland must “recognise the cultural and economic necessity” of developing its own indigenous AI capability, the report notes. According to the Council, the government should “lead by example” by fully integrating AI into its operations and emphasising an “Irish AI” by providing tailored solutions for national needs.

Moreover, while Ireland has “excelled” as an international data centre hub, the country’s AI adoption and expansion is halted due to energy and grid constraints.

In order to address the slowdown of the AI expansion, the Council recommends that the government establish an “AI Energy Council” to identify and address bottlenecks in grid network capacity and renewable energy development.

Safeguards in place

The Advisory Council in its report has also recognised the effect of AI in Ireland’s creative sector. It notes that the technology offers Irish creatives both an opportunity for growth, while also presenting “significant” challenges.

To overcome challenges surrounding copyright protection, the Council recommends that the government consider updating the country’s current copyright and licensing laws to better cover issues relating to AI.

This, while also advising the government to introduce specific laws to prohibit the creation of digital deep-fakes without consent.

Moreover, the Council recommends that the government assist the creative sector in adopting the technology, which, the Council says will act as “another means of buffering the sector from AI disruption”.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.