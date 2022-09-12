Global IT security association expands in Europe with Dublin office

US-based cybersecurity body ISACA is opening its first European office in Dublin to serve its 30,000 members in the region.

ISACA, a global professional association and learning body in the fields of cybersecurity and IT governance, is expanding its presence in Europe with a new office in Dublin.

Headquartered in Schaumburg in the US state of Illinois, ISACA describes itself as a global community advancing individuals and organisations in their pursuit of digital trust.

For more than 50 years, ISACA has been helping train and upskill individuals and enterprises to transform organisations and leverage expertise in a range of areas including information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality.

The non-profit body has more than 165,000 global members. The office in Dublin – its first in Europe – will help facilitate cooperation between its local regions, chapters and more than 30,000 European members.

“Our expanded regional presence in Europe will provide services dedicated to Europe and help extend our global reach and impact,” said ISACA CEO David Samuelson, adding that the body is “both a global and a local organisation”.

“We want to serve our professional communities where they live and work. We are very excited to have a stronger local presence in Europe to better partner with European government, enterprises, universities and our members to advance digital trust.”

Members of ISACA get access to a host of professional upskilling services and credentials, according to its website, including certifications in a broad range of IT and cybersecurity-related fields. It also has membership options for recent graduates and students starting their careers.

Minister of State for eGovernment Ossian Smyth, TD, welcomed ISACA’s decision to establish its European base in Ireland and said that he looks forward to working with the association on “improving cybersecurity preparedness and resilience”.

“As we continue to develop Ireland as a European hub for the digital economy and as a cyber centre of excellence, it is crucial to continue to build an expert and diverse specialist ecosystem,” he said.

“ISACA’s pre-eminent global work on talent development, building the cyber profession and developing tools and frameworks to underpin the next phase of technology adoption in a safe and transparent manner, will be a boost to our tech scene.”

European operations of the body will be led by Chris Dimitriadis, who is chief global strategy officer at ISACA.

“ISACA has a long history in Europe, and we are incredibly proud of our chapters, volunteers, members and partners in the region,” he said of the expansion.

“We are excited to strengthen our support in the communities that we serve by establishing a team of highly experienced and reputable European professionals and by opening our first office in Dublin that will strategically coordinate and support our 45 chapters in Europe and our business, government and academic partners.”

