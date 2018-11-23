ISPCC digitally transforms its web and Childline platforms

Childline now available to children through a range of digital methods, including live web chat.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) has implemented a new digital platform to boost its efforts to support young people.

With the support of the Vodafone Ireland Foundation and the expertise of Singlepoint, the ISPCC is implementing a new digital platform that consists of two new websites (ISPCC.ie and Childline.ie), a content management system, and a digital portal to allow volunteers to manage calls, web and SMS chat sessions with children. There is also a new live chat service where children can chat online directly with a Childline staff member or trained volunteer.

“Our mission here at the ISPCC is to make the protection of children everyone’s priority,” explained John Church, CEO at the ISPCC. “To support our mission, we needed to completely replace our existing websites, digital platform and supporting databases with a more cost-effective, sustainable and manageable platform in order to improve our efforts to support and protect children, using innovation to drive that support.

“The development of this platform has been made possible through ISPCC Childline’s partnership with the Vodafone Ireland Foundation, and for this we are extremely grateful.”

Robust new platform

Following a competitive tendering process, the ISPCC selected Singlepoint as its digital technology partner and the company proposed a child-friendly, secure and available solution. Singlepoint digital experts went through the goals of the ISPCC and proposed a solution, with the new websites both sitting on a Drupal content management system.

All of the infrastructure is delivered on the latest technology stack, Amazon Web Services, including leading-edge serverless technology.

The websites and the digital portal are built on Singlepoint’s DAPx technology framework built on React. Developed by Singlepoint, DAPx, a cloud-ready digitised solution, provides a framework for delivering solutions and services reliably and quickly, and is transforming how the ISPCC’s services are provided to children and adults.

“We are increasing engagement with children via our online service by providing a reliable, scalable and secure Childline webchat service with built-in redundancy,” Church explained. “We have introduced more engaging and interactive content, and have more self-help options for children and parents.

The new digital solution is also increasing visibility of the ISPCC’s campaigns and policies, and is expanding engagement with the public in terms of donations, fundraising, volunteering and advocacy. It provides a robust e-commerce functionality and allows increased visibility of corporate partnerships.

“Singlepoint understands the goals of the ISPCC and where we are coming from. We are passionate about making a difference for children in Ireland and they are passionate about making a positive impact for us by leveraging technology. We’re looking forward to developing our relationship and seeing how much further our digital capabilities can evolve to support our work for children,” Church said.