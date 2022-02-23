IBM spin-off Kyndryl and AWS team up on cloud

Kyndryl is building a global AWS practice to combine the companies’ skills and deliver a ‘best-in-class’ customer experience.

Just over three months after it spun out of IBM as a separate business, IT infrastructure company Kyndryl has made a major partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The partnership announced today (23 February) will combine the resources and expertise of the two companies to offer cloud services to Kyndryl enterprise customers. AWS will also act as Kyndryl’s cloud provider to help the company build its own internal cloud infrastructure.

The two companies will invest in building a global AWS practice, combining their collective skills and services to deliver a “best-in-class” customer experience. As part of the agreement, Kyndryl will also establish an AWS cloud centre of excellence to offer new services to its customers.

Martin Schroeter, chair and CEO of Kyndryl, commented: “Our ability to freely explore and unleash the combined benefits of AWS cloud services with Kyndryl’s deep industry-specific managed services and expertise will provide an unprecedented level of knowledge and innovation.”

He added that the two companies will invest in helping companies “modernise, innovate and compete”.

Kyndryl also announced that it is developing an accelerator for VMware Cloud on AWS, leveraging “deep partnerships with VMware”. Through the accelerator, skilled practitioners from the three companies will help big enterprises combine their existing VMware services with offerings from AWS.

“Together, we are committed to educating, empowering and enabling thousands of AWS certified practitioners and developing joint solutions that will accelerate customers’ journeys and help them innovate on the world’s leading cloud,” said AWS CEO Adam Selipsky.

Raghu Raghuram, CEO of VMware, added that the three companies bring together “a unique combination of customer focus, technology innovation and industry leadership” that can help customers modernise their applications and accelerate their cloud initiatives.

VMmare has collaborated with IBM for more than two decades and has an existing public cloud partnership with AWS. “Together, our companies will help customers successfully navigate complex cloud journeys that lead to greater digital innovation while retaining enterprise control,” Raghuram said.

