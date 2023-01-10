Kyndryl appoints John Chambers as UK and Ireland president

Chambers joined Kyndryl last year as a senior partner, with previous experience leading the IT operations of Lloyds.

Kyndryl, the IT infrastructure company that spun out of IBM in 2021, has named John Chambers as the new president of its Ireland and UK operations.

Chambers joined Kyndryl in March last year as a senior partner in the company’s customer advisory practice, where he assisted customers with designing and deploying advanced technology environments. In this role, Kyndryl said Chambers was instrumental in helping customers and partners progress high-growth opportunities.

Chambers previously worked for Lloyds Banking Group as its chief information officer. In this position he oversaw payments operations and the bank’s IT function.

Over the course of his career, Chambers has gained experience in delivering large-scale IT products and services, as well as building teams and working as part of global operating environments.

Speaking on his new role, Chambers said he looks forward to working more closely with Kyndryl’s customers and partners, as he works to advance the company’s “strategic objectives for growth”.

“As we start 2023, a year of both immense challenge and opportunity, I am honoured to be leading this incredibly talented and diverse [UK and Ireland] team, as we collaborate with our customers and partners, foster and transform our culture and engage in our local communities,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Kyndryl said it has formed alliances with nearly 30 technology partners and has also expanded its consulting business.

Last April, the IBM spin-out teamed up with German software giant SAP to collaborate on new technologies to help businesses with digital transformation.

This followed a major partnership the company struck with Amazon Web Services to combine their resources and expertise and offer cloud services to Kyndryl enterprise customers.

IBM has focused more on hybrid cloud and software consulting since the spin-off occurred. Earlier this week, the company appointed Dr Nicola Hodson as the CEO of its UK and Ireland operations.

