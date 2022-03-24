Teens in the UK arrested in relation to Lapsus$ cybercrime gang

A teenage boy from Oxford is believed to be one of the masterminds behind the gang that has claimed several major hacks in recent weeks.

Following a string of serious cyberattacks against a number of major tech players, authorities in the UK have arrested several people in connection with cybercriminal gang Lapsus$.

According to the City of London police, seven people between the ages of 16 and 21 were arrested and have since been released under investigation.

Yesterday (23 March) Bloomberg reported that security researchers had traced the attacks to a teenager living with his mother near Oxford in England. He is believed to be the mastermind behind several of the attacks but it is not yet known if he is among the seven who were arrested.

The teen goes by the online aliases ‘White’ and ‘breachbase’. Cybersecurity researchers were able to tie the teen to the hacking group using forensic evidence from the hacks along with publicly available information.

Investigative journalist Brian Krebs, who is well known for his coverage of cybercrime, took a closer look at the Lapsus$ group with the help of Allison Nixon, the chief research officer at Unit 221B, a cybersecurity consultancy based in New York.

According to Nixon, the supposed teenage mastermind was doxed, or outed, on a hacker website after getting on the wrong side of a particular hacking community.

However, cybersecurity researchers had already been tracking the teenager for some tiem before the doxing occurred.

Lapsus$ hacks

The group is relatively new but has been making waves in recent weeks for a string of high-profile hacks.

In February, the chipmaker Nvidia suffered a cyberattack, which was claimed by Lapsus$. The group said it had files on Nvidia GPU drivers, which could allow hackers to turn every Nvidia GPU into a bitcoin mining machine.

A week after the Nvidia attack, the group claimed that it leaked almost 190GB of data from Samsung.

Last week, it sent a smirking face emoji to a news link related to the recent Ubisoft hack, which could be the group taking responsibility for that cyberattack.

Its most recent hacking claims were Okta and Microsoft earlier this week. Both companies confirmed the data breaches yesterday (22 March).

According to Krebs’ in-depth report into the group, at least one member of Lapsus$ may also have been involved in the cyberattack on game maker EA last year, which saw hackers making off with source code for some games.

