LastPass launches investigation after users report ‘major outage’

Early this morning (20 January), password management platform LastPass confirmed that it is actively investigating reports from customers experiencing issues and receiving error messages at login.

LastPass tweeted: “We are aware of and actively investigating reports from some LastPass customers who are experiencing issues and receiving errors when attempting to log in. At this time no service issues have been identified.”

According to Twitter users, the reported issues have been going back days in some cases, with a number of users completely unable to log into their accounts or unable to autofill passwords since Friday (17 January).

ZDNet noted that the complaints continue on other forums, such as Reddit and DownDetector. A number of users said that their support tickets logged with the company have yet to receive any response.

The most commonly reported error message says: “An error has occurred while contacting the LastPass server. Please try again later.”

While LastPass has acknowledged the issues on Twitter, the company has not updated its status page to reflect the presence of any issues or outages, in any region or on any of the days that users have reported experiencing trouble logging in.

Commenting on the outage, one Reddit user said: “The worst part is not the outage itself, but their (lack of) response. You gotta be able to trust your password manager, and now I can’t.”

Another LastPass user tweeted that they are fearing for the worst: “So everyone having the exact same issue is coincidental? And the fact that I can’t login from multiple devices, multiple browsers and multiple ISPs? Bullshit. Either data corruption and people’s vaults are corrupted or you are experiencing a security incident.”

While the company has not found the root of the problem, some users believe that this issue is only impacting users that set up LastPass accounts in 2014 or earlier.

When ZDNet reached out to LastPass for information on the outage, the company declined to comment. However, a spokesperson for DownDetector said that the company was still investigating the incident.