LinkedIn rolls out new safety features to combat fake accounts

LinkedIn will introduce a new ‘about this profile’ section for all accounts and begin flagging suspicious messages.

There have been reports in recent weeks of a surge in fake profiles on LinkedIn trying to scam genuine users.

Now, the professional networking site is introducing new features to ensure members’ safety. It aims to help users make informed decisions about the people they interact with online, and enhance its automated systems to keep inauthentic profiles and activity off the platform.

In the coming weeks, a new ‘about this profile’ section will begin appearing on all users’ pages. This will provide information on when a profile was created, when it was last updated and whether there is a verified email or phone number associated with the account.

As well as appearing on people’s pages, this information will also start appearing on invitations and messages on the site.

LinkedIn is also adding warnings to messages that are potentially high risk. Users will be able to report these messages without the sender knowing.

LinkedIn’s VP of product management, Oscar Rodriguez, said in a blogpost that users should be particularly wary of suspicious messages asking them to take the conversation to another platform.

“We may warn you about messages that ask you to take the conversation to another platform because that can be a sign of a scam,” he said.

With the aim of improving authentication and member safety, LinkedIn is working on automated systems to detect and remove fake accounts.

It has new tech that can determine whether a user’s profile image is AI-generated (and therefore the profile may be fake) by detecting subtle characteristics associated with the artificial image generation process.

An investigation earlier this year found that dummy LinkedIn profiles with AI-generated images were being used for marketing and sales purposes.

“AI-based image generators can create an unlimited number of unique, high-quality profile photos that do not correspond to real people,” said Rodriguez.

“Fake accounts sometimes use these convincing, AI-generated profile photos to make their fake LinkedIn profile appear more authentic.”

He added that the tech can help identify and remove these fake accounts before they permeate LinkedIn’s network of users.

