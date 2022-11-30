Microsoft 365 under fire in Germany for privacy concerns

A report published by German data protection regulators has found that Microsoft 365 does not comply with European GDPR.

Days after the French education ministry urged schools in the country to stop using free versions of Microsoft 365 out of privacy concerns, a similar sentiment towards the software giant is brewing in Germany.

After looking into the productivity service for around two years, a working group of German data protection regulators has found that Microsoft 365 is incompatible with the GDPR – and that Microsoft has not resolved any of the compliance concerns raised by the group so far.

The German Federal Data Protection Authority and the DSK – a steering body for Germany’s decentralised application of data protection law – have come together to publish a report on Microsoft 365’s compliance with specific sections of the GDPR.

This follows a move by the German state of Hesse which in 2019 made it illegal to use Microsoft 365 in schools after the local data protection commissioner ruled that the platform exposes EU citizens’ data to ‘possible access by US officials’.

Essentially, the latest report says it could not conclusively determine in which cases Microsoft acts as a data controller as opposed to just a data processor. Under EU law, a data controller has to abide by a more stringent set of accountability regulations.

It also points out that isn’t sufficient clarity around measures Microsoft has taken to ensure the safety of any data exported to the US from the EU.

Matthias Pfau, founder of German encrypted email service Tutanota, said that American online services are continuing to “trample” on GDPR more than four years after it was passed.

“Obviously, large American corporations are putting up with any complaints and also penalties because the business model ‘use my service and I’ll use your data’ is extremely lucrative for them,” he said.

Germany’s compliance crackdown on Microsoft comes around the same time as France’s move to advise schools across the country to stop using free versions of Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

The French education ministry clarified the stance after a politician claimed that use of the free version of Microsoft 365 is tantamount to illegal dumping, penalises other tech players and raises concerns about data sovereignty.

The ministry found the productivity services to be incompatible with the government’s ‘cloud at the centre’ policy based on Schrems II and the opinion of France’s data protection watchdog with regards to GDPR.

In response to Germany’s move, Microsoft told TechCrunch that its 365 products “meet the highest industry standards for the protection of privacy and data security”.

“We respectfully disagree with the concerns raised by the [DSK] and have already implemented many suggested changes to our data protection terms. We remain committed to working with the DSK to address any remaining concerns.”

