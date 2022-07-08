Microsoft plans to balance the energy grid using its Dublin data centre

Microsoft said the backup batteries from its data centres can give grid operators uninterrupted energy demand exceeds supply, reducing a need for fossil fuels.

Microsoft is planning to use backup batteries from its data centres to balance energy grids, in order to help the transition to renewable forms of energy.

The company plans to use its upcoming data centre in Dublin as a business case to show the value of this initiative. It chose Ireland because renewable energy, particularly wind, accounts for more than 35pc of the country’s electricity.

One of the biggest issues with renewables is from the fluctuating levels of energy they produce. Unlike coal or oil, energy sources such as solar and wind are dependent on the weather. In order to keep a steady power flow to a country’s grid, these sources require batteries that can be used to maintain a steady power supply.

Microsoft said its lithium-ion batteries are part of an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system that provide backup power to data centres in an emergency. The company said these batteries have been tested and approved to be connected to energy grids.

The tech giant this will give grid operators an uninterrupted service when energy demand exceeds the supply generated by other sources.

Microsoft said it began exploring the potential to utilize its UPS system in 2017. The company’s VP of data center advanced development, Christian Belady, said that grid frequency is becoming more volatile as the supply of variable renewable energy increases.

“We have this battery asset in the datacenter that is just sitting there,” Belady said. “Why don’t we offer it to the grid and come up with a dynamic way of managing it as a dual-purpose asset and thus drive more efficiency and asset utilization? That’s what drove this win-win situation.”

Microsoft commissioned energy advisory firm Baringa to analyse the potential impact of the technology in Ireland. This firm said that 2m metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions could be avoided in 2025 if UPS systems replace the grid services currently provided by fossil fuels.

Microsoft said its UPS initiative is part of its commitment to be carbon negative by 2030. Last October, Microsoft shared plans to make its data centres more sustainable by investing in R&D. The goals include reducing 95pc of water use in its data centres by 2024.

At the time, Microsoft corporate VP for cloud operations and innovations, Noelle Walsh, said “data centres must be part of the solution for broad decarbonisation”.

