Microsoft probing outage affecting Outlook and Teams

The apps affected by the outage include Microsoft Teams, Outlook and Exchange Online.

Tech giant Microsoft is currently investigating an issue that has affected users worldwide across Outlook, Teams and Exchange Online today (25 November).

Early this morning, users reported issues with these services and Microsoft said it was investigating.

“We’ve identified a recent change which we believe has resulted in impact,” the company posted on X.

“We’ve started to revert the change and are investigating what additional actions are required to mitigate the issue.”

The company added that those seeking further information should “refer to MO941162 in the admin centre”.

Downdetector shows a spike in reports occurring between 7.34am and 1.19pm today. However, the reports have since decreased. The site also indicates that the outage seems to be mainly affecting Outlook, with 87pc of users reporting an issue with this app.

Users have reported that services are slow or fail to load, they can’t access their email inboxes or join Teams calls.

In its latest post, Microsoft said that it is starting to “deploy a fix” which is progressing through the affected environment. “While this progresses, we’re beginning manual restarts on a subset of machines that are in an unhealthy state.”

Back in July, a massive outage hit Microsoft and Crowdstrike users worldwide, and resulted in airlines around the world having to delay and cancelled flights, and there were also reports of various PCs showing the infamous “blue screen of death”, which is a well-known Windows error message.

One in four Fortune 500 companies were impacted by the Crowdstrike IT outage, which cost them an estimated $5.4bn according to one report.

SiliconRepublic.com has contacted Microsoft for comment in relation to the ongoing outage.

