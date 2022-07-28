Spyware group ‘Knotweed’ targeting firms in Europe, Microsoft says

Microsoft claims the firm has made a spyware called Subzero, which it used to target law firms, banks and strategic consultancies in countries such as Austria, the UK and Panama.

Microsoft claims it caught an Austrian “cyber mercenary” group using Windows and Adobe exploits to target organisations with spyware.

Microsoft said the organisation is a private-sector offensive actor (PSOA), officially named DSIRF but tracked by Microsoft with the codename Knotweed.

DSIRF claims to help corporations with services such as business intelligence, with products that are tailored to suit each client, according to its website.

However, Microsoft said this firm has made a spyware called Subzero, which it has used in “limited and targeted attacks” against European and Central American customers.

Microsoft said the attacks have targeted law firms, banks and strategic consultancies in countries such as Austria, the UK and Panama.

“As part of our investigation into the utility of this malware, Microsoft’s communications with a Subzero victim revealed that they had not commissioned any red teaming or penetration testing, and confirmed that it was unauthorised, malicious activity,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

The tech giant said it has found multiple links between Knotweed and the malware used in these attacks, such as the command-and-control infrastructure used by the malware directly linking to the firm.

Microsoft digital security unit general manager, Cristin Goodwin, said Commercialised cyberweapons are threatening consumers, businesses and governments.

“Microsoft believes that allowing private sector offensive actors, or PSOAs, to develop and sell surveillance and intrusion capabilities to unscrupulous governments and business interests endangers basic human rights,” Goodwin said in a blog post.

Microsoft said it has issued a software update to mitigate the use of the found vulnerabilities. The tech giant has also published signatures of the malware, to “protect Windows customers from exploits Knotweed was using to help deliver its malware”.

Microsoft shared written testimony it has given to a US committee hearing on commercial spyware and cyber surveillance.

“This describes how we are increasingly seeing PSOAs selling their tools to authoritarian governments that act inconsistently with the rule of law and human rights norms, where they are used to target human rights advocates, journalists, dissidents and others involved in civil society,” Goodwin said.

