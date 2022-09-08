Minecraft and Roblox most targeted games for malware attacks

Kaspersky researchers have found that players of 28 popular games are being targeted by criminals with malware files and miner attacks.

Minecraft and Roblox are the two games with the greatest number of malware files associated with them according to cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky have found that Minecraft and Roblox, both popular with kids, are two of 28 games or series of games identified as attracting considerable threat from cybercriminals with miner attacks, malware files and other unwanted software.

Using the Kaspersky Security Network, a system for processing anonymised cyberthreat-related data shared voluntarily by users of the antivirus, between the period of January 2021 and June 2022, they were able to analyse threats and cyberattacks faced by the identified games.

The report found that the top five PC games as bait in the attacks targeting the largest number of users July 2022 and June this year were Minecraft, Roblox, Need for Speed, Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty.

“We used the titles of the games as keywords and ran these against our KSN telemetry to determine the prevalence of malicious files and unwanted software related to these games, as well as the number of users attacked by these files,” Kaspersky wrote on its Securelist website.

“Also, we tracked the number of fake cheat programs for the popular games listed above, and an amount of miners that dramatically affect the performance of gamers’ computers.”

Overall, the total number of users who encountered gaming-related malware and unwanted software in the same period was 384,224, with more than 90,000 files distributed under the guise of the 28 games, which also includes titles such as FIFA, The Sims, Far Cry and PUBG.

With more than 3bn gamers by 2023, the global gaming market is expected to exceed $200bn in value according to Newzoo data – making it a ripe target for cybercriminals.

Minecraft and Roblox also topped Kaspersky’s list of top five mobile games that served as a lure targeting the largest number of users in the same period, followed by Grand Theft Auto, PUBG and FIFA.

However, Kaspersky noted that the number of malicious and unwanted files related to Minecraft had dropped by 36pc compared to the previous year and the number of affected users decreased by almost 30pc year on year.

Games such as Far Cry, Roblox, Minecraft, Valorant and FIFA were identified as most susceptible to miner attacks, which use programs that adversely affect gamer productivity by using the machine’s energy to mine cryptocurrency.

The first half of 2022 saw a spike in malicious activity, with a 13pc increase in the number of users attacked by programs that can steal secrets compared to the first half of 2021.

Attackers particularly cranked up their efforts to spread Trojan-PSW, a family of trojans malware that attempt to steal confidential information from victims. 77pc of secret-stealing malware infection cases were linked to Trojan-PSW, according to Kaspersky.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.