Nintendo hack update: 140,000 additional accounts accessed

Earlier this year, Nintendo said that 160,000 user accounts had been accessed through hacking attempts. The company has now updated the total number of affected accounts to 300,000.

In April 2020, Nintendo reported that around 160,000 users with Nintendo Network IDs (NNID) were affected by a data breach.

Months later, the company has updated that figure, informing users that an additional 140,000 user accounts were accessed through hacks in March and April, bringing the total number of affected accounts to 300,000.

The hack was discovered after Nintendo users began to report that their accounts had been accessed from remote locations around the world, without their permission. The users reported losing money from the credit cards or PayPal accounts associated with their NNID accounts.

Nintendo’s investigation

Following reports from users, the company launched an investigation. On 9 June, the company said that it discovered an additional 140,000 accounts impacted by hacking. On its Japanese website, Nintendo said that it is taking additional security measures as a result of the breach.

Nintendo commented: “As a further precaution, we will soon contact users about resetting passwords for Nintendo Network IDs and Nintendo accounts that we have reason to believe were accessed without authorisation.”

The company said that only a small fraction of the breached accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases and the company has been continually refunding customers for these unauthorised purchases.

When ZDNet covered the news on 21 April, it was not known if the hacking was the result of leaked passwords, brute-force attacks or password spraying. However, some users said that their passwords were complex and unique to their Nintendo accounts, which raised concerns of a potential breach.

At the time, the company said that user logins had been “obtained illegally by some means other than our service.” The Japanese business then disabled the ability to log into a Nintendo account through a NNID login – the old login IDs used for the 3DS and Wii U devices.

A portion of the users affected by the breach have reported that their accounts were used to purchase Fortnite’s in-game currency, which hackers can use or sell on for profit.

The company has now encouraged all Switch owners to enable two-step verification to secure their Nintendo accounts.