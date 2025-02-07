The no-code/low-code revolution: Why it can’t be ignored

Square1’s Paul Conroy talks about the evolution of no-code and low-code tools and explains why more and more businesses are using them.

Once dismissed as tools for non-technical users or temporary fixes, no-code and low-code (NCLC) platforms are proving their worth to businesses of all sizes. From speeding up development cycles to reducing platform costs, these tools are quietly reshaping how we approach application development.

No-code and low-code tools are software development tools that allow users to build applications, automate workflows and manage processes with minimal or no programming. These are typically managed through intuitive interfaces, often with drag-and-drop functionality or pre-built components.

Low-code platforms typically require some coding knowledge, while no-code tools are designed to be used by those with no technical knowledge, or access to internal systems.

These tools range from website builders like Squarespace or Webflow, to automation tools like Zapier or AirTable, and more enterprise-style solutions like OutSystems. They aim to reduce the time, cost and expertise traditionally associated with software development, making them an attractive option for businesses looking to move quickly.

In recent years, these platforms have evolved from basic hobbyist tools to powerful solutions increasingly adopted in professional and enterprise environments.

The evolution of no-code/low-code tools

In the early days, low-code and no-code tools conjured images of clunky web page builders and limited app creators – ‘good enough’ for a hobbyist but not an enterprise-grade business. In recent years, these platforms have advanced considerably, offering features that make businesses reconsider traditional development approaches.

Many of these tools offer functionality that is not quite like-for-like with traditional ‘full-code’ solutions, but close enough feature-wise to make many businesses think again. Implementation time of these tools is typically an order of magnitude lower than traditional development requirements, meaning that businesses can get to market faster, as well as cheaper. For instance, AI-powered NCLC tools can help a small business owner transcribe a voice memo into an invoice and send it to a client, automating an otherwise tedious process.

Why businesses are paying attention

The shift isn’t just about saving time; it’s about rethinking priorities. Take Stripe Checkout as an example. For years, many companies insisted on building payment flows from scratch. They wanted total control over every aspect of the user journey, ensuring branding and user experience were tailored exactly to their needs.

Stripe Checkout is a ‘redirect’ payment option, where Stripe will host a co-branded version of a payment page. There’s less control over the UI than in a home-built solution, but an implementation can be built very quickly. The implementation will run on Stripe’s infrastructure, which not only keeps companies’ costs low, but comes with the benefit of the enterprise-level infrastructure Stripe has built.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, more businesses are starting with tools like Stripe Checkout as a temporary solution to add payment functionality. Many plan to revisit for a bespoke implementation but often find the temporary fix works well enough to keep while the team focuses on other more strategic, high-value projects. What begins as a temporary fix often becomes permanent, reflecting the growing trust in NCLC tools across industries.

This kind of outcome isn’t unique. NCLC tools are becoming trusted allies for CTOs and business leaders seeking quick, cost-effective solutions to modern challenges, not least of which is the ‘do more with less’ challenge. In an environment where speed-to-market is often the difference between success and failure, these tools can be a real force multiplier when used correctly.

The benefits and challenges of NCLC tools

One of the biggest advantages of NCLC tools is the speed they bring to development. Teams can deploy minimum viable products or internal tools quickly, enabling businesses to iterate faster than ever before.

These tools also reduce costs, freeing up resources for other high-impact projects. Their accessibility allows non-technical users to contribute directly, fostering collaboration and breaking down silos between technical and non-technical teams.

Despite their benefits, NCLC tools come with challenges. Customisation limitations can make it hard to handle complex workflows or unique requirements. For example, highly specific integrations with legacy systems often exceed the capabilities of most NCLC platforms. Similarly, workflows involving advanced data manipulation or strict regulations on data display may push these tools beyond their limits.

Industries like healthcare and finance, which require rigorous compliance and deep data security, may find these tools insufficient for specialised needs. Vendor lock-in is another concern. Businesses must weigh the risks of relying on third-party platforms for the long term.

Even as developer scepticism fades, some teams still resist many of these tools on principle. Developers who prefer full control over their tech stack may push back, seeing NCLC solutions as a square peg being forced into the round hole of the current technical stack.

Ultimately, these tools, like AI code assistants, should free up developers to focus on more interesting and impactful work. By reducing the burden of repetitive tasks, they enable teams to concentrate on delivering strategic value.

Broader implications for 2025

The growing trust in NCLC platforms signals a broader cultural shift in technology. Businesses are shifting away from insisting on full ownership and control of every system component end-to-end and more focused on delivering value.

Tools like Webflow are helping marketing teams build and maintain websites without relying on IT, while Retool enables operations teams to create custom internal dashboards in hours rather than weeks. These platforms are reshaping workflows and redefining how businesses think about development.

No-code and low-code tools have proven their capability. The challenge lies in knowing where they fit best. In scenarios demanding speed and flexibility, these tools often outperform traditional approaches, delivering faster results with fewer resources. Even in traditionally sceptical industries like finance and healthcare, these platforms are finding footholds, demonstrating their robustness and reliability.

Should you reassess NCLC tools?

For companies that haven’t explored these platforms recently, now might be the perfect time to revisit them. As a general rule, if your team is working on something that isn’t your USP, it may be worth looking again at NCLC tools, and removing some undifferentiated heavy lifting from their backlog. The next big idea in your business might not require a large development team – just the right tools and a willingness to think differently.

NCLC tools have moved from niche tools to credible cornerstones of application development. The integration of AI with NCLC platforms is set to transform how these tools function in 2025 and beyond.

Expect to see AI assistants that can generate entire workflows from natural language descriptions, suggest optimisations for existing processes and automatically handle edge cases in business logic. This is already here with tools like Intercom’s Fin for helpdesk support, and Stripe’s Sigma for querying financial information, with more top class implementations to follow.

As the pace of technological change accelerates, embracing NCLC tools isn’t just an opportunity, but a necessity. If you’re not looking again at the savings these tools can bring, your competitors will be. Begin by identifying repetitive, non-core tasks in your backlog. These could be ideal candidates for no-code or low-code solutions.

By embracing NCLC tools, businesses can shift their focus from building the perfect system to delivering the perfect results. If you could double your speed, what could you achieve? The time to act is now.

By Paul Conroy

Paul Conroy is the CTO at Square1, a digital transformation agency specialising in payments and online publishing.

