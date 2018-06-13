Cloud firm Novosco nabs €120m contract with Cambridge University Hospitals

Irish managed cloud provider Novosco has won a major IT contract with a UK health trust.

Novosco has secured a multimillion-euro contract to manage the IT infrastructure and support services for the Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation Trust.

The CUH trust runs Addenbrooke’s Hospital and Rosie Hospital, and is one of the most digitised and largest NHS trusts in the UK. CUH is a leading centre for the specialist treatment of rare and complex conditions.

Novosco already has a large portfolio of health sector clients, including a number of other UK NHS trusts. The company has offices in Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Manchester, and also works with major housing associations and universities, premier league football teams, and many Irish businesses.

A major win for Novosco

The contract, which is worth €120m over seven years, will see Novosco provide a range of services to support CUH’s award-winning e-hospital digital programme as well as its electronic patient record system, Epic.

The Epic system brings all clinical and administrative information relating to a patient in one place, recorded in real time, improving quality, reducing duplication and eliminating unnecessary delays to patient care. It is used in both inpatient and outpatient areas and spans all major clinical areas.

New secure platforms for application hosting at CUH will be installed by Novosco. The company will also update end-user computing devices and print solutions, as well as installing resilient networks, delivering the technology that will enable the trust to achieve its objectives as a Global Digital Exemplar.

Novosco managing director Patrick McAliskey said: “CUH is regarded as one of the leading lights in healthcare digital transformation in the UK and we are delighted that they have chosen Novosco to provide these vitally important IT services.” He added that Novosco would help CUH “further extend their digital platform and capabilities, and to help them provide even better and safer care to patients”.

CUH director of digital, Dr Jag Ahluwalia, noted: “We are pleased to confirm our new partnership with Novosco and look forward to working with them to meet the next set of challenges we face in our ambitious and ongoing plan to improve healthcare through technology. The further digital development of our hospital is central to improving care for our patients and providing a better experience for our staff.”