NOYB targets Google over ‘spam emails’ sent to Gmail users

The privacy advocacy group claims Google is sending messages to its Gmail users that look like normal emails, but are adverts that the users never consented to.

Digital rights group NOYB has filed a complaint against Google, with claims that the tech giant used its email platform to send unsolicited advert emails without valid consent.

The group established by privacy advocate Max Schrems has filed the complaint with France’s data protection authority, CNIL.

NOYB claims Google is sending messages to its Gmail users that look like normal emails, but are adverts that the users never consented to.

Gmail filters most external spam messages in a separate spam folder for its users. But NOYB said these messages from Google are sent directly to the user’s inbox.

The privacy advocacy group said this gives the impression that the user subscribed to these emails or services, even if no consent was given.

“The complainants were not asked to consent to these advertising emails being sent to them when they signed up for Gmail or even afterwards,” NOYB said in its complaint.

NOYB said the EU Court of Justice previously confirmed that any advertising in a user’s inbox is subject to the rule of consent.

“The Court of Justice was pretty clear on the matter: if it looks like an email, smells like an email, then it is an email,” NOYB legal trainee Eliška Andrš said. “It seems that Google ignores this and continues sending spam to their own users.”

As Google has its European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission is generally responsible for data protection fines under GDPR.

However, since NOYB’s complaint is based on the ePrivacy Directive and not GDPR, the French authority can decide to fine Google without the need to cooperate with other data protection authorities.

CNIL already has a record of issuing fines to tech companies that breach ePrivacy rules. At the end of 2021, the French regulator fined Google €150m for not making it easy for users to refuse tracking cookies. In 2020, it fined Google €100m and Amazon €35m for dropping tracking cookies without consent.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has been adding more of these email-like ads in its Outlook service for mobiles in recent months, The Verge reports.

