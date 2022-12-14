OECD agrees on rules to safeguard privacy when data is being shared

The OECD’s progress on data privacy comes amid several developments in the space by the US and the EU recently. Ireland also won praise from the OECD for its approach to data transparency.

Just a day after the EU announced it had begun the formal process to approve safe data transfers with the US, two other separate measures relating to data and privacy have been implemented.

The first of these was passed by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The 38 countries that are part of the OECD today (14 December) agreed on a common approach to the safeguarding of privacy and other human rights and freedoms when accessing personal data for national security and law enforcement purposes.

The EU has signed up to adopt this declaration, which is also open for adherence by other countries.

The OECD declaration seeks to improve trust in cross-border data flows by clarifying how national security and law enforcement agencies can access personal data under existing legal frameworks.

Yesterday’s EU announcement relates to this in that it provides a certain amount of progress on the acceptance of the recent measure the US has undertaken to enshrine legal guidelines for the safeguarding of citizens’ privacy.

“Being able to transfer data across borders is fundamental in this digital era for everything from social media use to international trade and cooperation on global health issues,” said the OECD’s secretary-general Mathias Cormann.

“Yet, without common principles and safeguards, the sharing of personal data across jurisdictions raises privacy concerns, particularly in sensitive areas like national security.”

Cormann added that “Today’s landmark agreement formally recognises that OECD countries uphold common standards and safeguards. It will help to enable flows of data between rule-of-law democracies, with the safeguards needed for individuals’ trust in the digital economy and mutual trust among governments regarding the personal data of their citizens.”

The declaration mostly rejects any approach to government access to personal data inconsistent with democratic values and the rule of law. It complements the OECD Privacy Guidelines document which has not been updated since 2013.

That document does allow for some for exceptions in the case of national security and for law enforcement purposes. The new declaration aims to articulate a set of shared principles that reflect commonalities drawn from OECD members’ existing laws and practices around privacy and human rights.

In this sense, it is similar to the US’ measures which also allow data to be accessed by signals intelligence in a limited capacity.

This new declaration is the result of two years of work by the OECD with a group of professionals who work in data protection, national security and law enforcement.

Also today, the Irish Government announced the completion of the first data sharing agreements under the Data Sharing and Governance Act 2019.

These are an attempt to bring full transparency to the sharing of public information across the public service in Ireland. The OECD has praised Ireland’s approach to data transparency.

