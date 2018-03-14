Outlay 2018 open banking hackathon is coming to Dublin

Can open data hackers bring new perspective to B2B and consumers?

Europe’s first TSYS and Bank of Ireland open data/open banking hackathon, Outlay 2018, is coming to Dublin with a prize haul worth up to €7,500 for the winning team.

According to Bank of Ireland, participants will have an opportunity to work on one of the largest anonymised payment datasets in Ireland, using the kind of data mandated for use as part of the recently introduced PSD2 open banking directive.

“We are really looking forward to partnering with TSYS to bring Outlay 2018 to the Irish market. We have three key objectives that we are hoping to get from the initiative: development of innovative customer solutions that we can work with the developers [on] to bring to market; working with non-banking tech experts to problem-solve for customers; and create an open innovation ecosystem, looking to the market for the best developers and start-ups that we could partner and work with going forward.”

PSD2 portends an open banking, open data revolution

Outlay 2018 will take between 6 and 8 April at Bank of Ireland’s fintech Startlab on Camden Street in Dublin.

Participants can enter as a team or individuals, and applications for Outlay 2018 are now being accepted on its website.

The winner in each of the two categories will receive €2,500 and go on to compete for an additional €5,000 as well as an opportunity to work with Bank of Ireland and TSYS, to turn their idea into a consumer-facing proposition.

TSYS (Total System Services) is a major US credit card processor, merchant acquirer and card issuer, which recorded revenues of $2.7bn in 2015.

“TSYS partnered with Bank of Ireland to launch an open data hackathon and bring Outlay 2018 to the analytics and data science community in Ireland – an important, international market we’re heavily focused on and investing in,” explained Juan Gorricho, group executive responsible for data and analytics at TSYS.

“We worked in tandem to comprise modern technology, innovation, and the use of data and analytics on the cloud, to create this unique opportunity for data scientists who will solve real business problems at this first ever open data hackathon for BOI and TSYS.”