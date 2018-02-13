Berlin court rules Facebook privacy settings broke German laws

Is an internet service really free if it is using your data for commercial gain?

A Berlin regional court has ruled that Facebook’s privacy settings and its use of personal data are against German consumer law.

The decision was made after the VZBV consumer group – a federation of German consumer organisations – successfully argued that five of the app’s services were switched on by default and that relevant privacy settings were hidden.

Facebook said that it intends to appeal the decision. It also said that planned changes to its app will ensure it obeys German privacy laws.

Boxes were already ticked

VZBV said that in the Facebook smartphone app, a location service was pre-activated that revealed the user’s location to the people they were chatting to and that in the privacy settings ticks were already placed in boxes that could allow search engines to link to a user’s time line. This meant that anyone could quickly and easily find personal Facebook profiles.

The court also ruled eight clauses in Facebook’s terms of service to be invalid, including terms that allow Facebook to transmit data to the US and to use personal data for commercial purposes.

The German language judgment was made in mid-January but only publicly revealed yesterday (13 January).

Facebook said it will appeal the decision by the court.

“We are working hard to ensure that our guidelines are clear and easy to understand, and that the services offered by Facebook are in full accordance with the law,” it said.

For its part VZBV will also appeal because some of its allegations were rejected.

This included a claim that it was misleading for Facebook to describe its service as “free” because users effectively paid by sharing information about themselves.

“Consumers do not pay Facebook usage in euros, but with their data. And they bring a lot of money to the company,” said Heiko Dünkel, legal officer at VZBV.