Weekend takeaway: Secure your private universe

Essential sci-tech reading for the weekend, including building a more private world, Cambridge Analytica fallout and GDPR.

Twitter has found a bug that stored unmasked user passwords in an internal log. There has been no indication of a breach or misuse of the data.

Cambridge Analytica has imploded under the weight of the data scandal that may have influenced Donald Trump’s election and the UK Brexit vote.

The clock is ticking as the GDPR deadline looms. The team at Matheson offers some advice for employers in the lead-up.

Microsoft releases details about the major new changes in store for Windows 10.

At this year’s it@Cork event, attendees got to see a person be transformed from a human into a cyborg with help from a smart implant.

Still working on that Researchfest entry? You’re in luck as Team Inspirefest has extended the deadline to 11 May 2018.

Irish-made technology is pivotal in reducing medication errors for patients.

Believe it or not, a time crystal might actually exist, and its likeliest hiding place is within a child’s toy.

With a potential valuation of $100bn, Xiaomi’s addition to the Hong Kong stock exchange could be the biggest IPO since Alibaba’s $25bn debut four years ago.

Having received the lion’s share of funding last year, Limerick is a vibrant and fast-growing sci-tech hub in Ireland.