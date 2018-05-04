Weekend takeaway: Secure your private universe

Essential sci-tech reading for the weekend, including building a more private world, Cambridge Analytica fallout and GDPR.
Twitter urges all 336m users to change their passwords right now
Twitter has found a bug that stored unmasked user passwords in an internal log. There has been no indication of a breach or misuse of the data.
Goodbye Cambridge Analytica, we hardly knew ye! But you knew us
Cambridge Analytica has imploded under the weight of the data scandal that may have influenced Donald Trump’s election and the UK Brexit vote.
Key elements of GDPR for employers: Are you ready for the changes?
The clock is ticking as the GDPR deadline looms. The team at Matheson offers some advice for employers in the lead-up.
Windows 10 update: Key features you need to know about
Microsoft releases details about the major new changes in store for Windows 10.
Cork audience witness live creation of a cyborg with smart implant
At this year’s it@Cork event, attendees got to see a person be transformed from a human into a cyborg with help from a smart implant.
Deadline extended for PhD researchers to enter Researchfest 2018
Still working on that Researchfest entry? You’re in luck as Team Inspirefest has extended the deadline to 11 May 2018.
Pharmapod raises €1.95m to bring Canadian pharmacies into digital age
Irish-made technology is pivotal in reducing medication errors for patients.
Scientists find hint of ‘time crystal’ in the unlikeliest of places
Believe it or not, a time crystal might actually exist, and its likeliest hiding place is within a child’s toy.
Xiaomi the money: The making of China’s $100bn tech giant
With a potential valuation of $100bn, Xiaomi’s addition to the Hong Kong stock exchange could be the biggest IPO since Alibaba’s $25bn debut four years ago.
Everything you need to know about Limerick’s sci-tech scene
Having received the lion’s share of funding last year, Limerick is a vibrant and fast-growing sci-tech hub in Ireland.