PwC launches cybersecurity-focused centre in Cork

PwC said this new centre will initially focus on third-party risk management and privacy services, which it claims are key concerns among Irish organisations.

Professional services firm PwC has unveiled its Cyber Managed Services Centre in Cork, to provide cybersecurity services for both local and international markets.

The company’s new centre is located in its Cork offices at One Albert Quay and will help clients design, build and operate various cybersecurity services, such as third-party risk management and privacy services.

The opening of this new centre follows a significant expansion to PwC’s Cork office that the company announced earlier this year. The company said it grew its office space by 50pc in February and revealed plans to create 150 new jobs in the year ahead.

This new Cyber Managed Services Centre will initially focus will initially focus on two key areas. One of these areas is third-party risk management, to help companies minimise the risks associated with outsourcing to third-party vendors. The second area – privacy managed services – will provide companies with outsourced options for a variety of privacy operations and compliance services.

Dr Donna O’Shea, cybersecurity chair at Munster Technological University, said serious third-party breaches can be an “existential threat”.

“PwC’s Cyber Managed Services Centre will be vital in providing companies, nationally and internationally, with comprehensive protection against cyber threats and regulatory obligations by leveraging their vast and experienced teams,” O’Shea said.

The establishment of this new centre follows PwC’s Digital Trust Survey last year, which suggested that more than half of Irish businesses expect generative AI to lead to catastrophic cyberattacks this year. The survey also suggested that third-party breaches was the top cybersecurity threat concerning Irish organisations.

“PwC’s Cyber Managed Services Centre has been established in direct response to client demand,” said PwC Ireland managing partner Enda McDonagh. “Its strategic location in Cork leverages exceptional local talent and tech-powered solutions to deliver for our clients locally, nationally and indeed internationally.”

