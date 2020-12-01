PwC boosts cybersecurity offering with Palo Alto Networks partnership

PwC Ireland said its partnership with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks will help relieve the day-to-day burden of security operations for its clients.

Global cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks and PwC Ireland have announced a partnership that will help deliver enhanced cybersecurity services to clients.

The new partnership combines PwC’s managed detection and response (MDR) service with Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XDR platform, which accelerates investigations so that cyberattacks can be stopped before the damage is done.

The news comes at a time when cyberattacks are on the rise, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, according to PwC’s recent Economic Crime Survey, cybercrime in Ireland is now double the global average with record levels of business fraud.

PwC Ireland cyber leader Pat Moran said that, according to PwC research, 67pc of Irish CEOs believe that the shift towards remote working is here to stay, which could leave many businesses even more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

“This new partnership is significant for PwC Ireland because it allows us to enhance our cybersecurity offering,” Moran added. He also said it would give PwC’s clients “peace of mind” as they enhance their security capabilities and protections.

“Using our in-depth knowledge of cyber challenges, we have meticulously created a service offering to address our clients’ pain points. We are excited to work with Palo Alto Networks as the market demands new ways to do detection and response,” he said.

According to PwC, the collaboration with Palo Alto Networks will give clients access to state-of-the-art managed threat searching, protection, detection and response service from anywhere in the world.

It also aims to relieve the day-to-day burden of security operations and achieve 24/7 coverage, from alert management and investigation to incident response.

Shailesh Rao, senior vice-president for Cortex at Palo Alto Networks, said the company is thrilled to partner with PwC.

“More and more customers have validated PwC’s service over the last year in detecting and responding to cyberattacks,” Rao added. “The combination of advisory services, analytics and modern, AI-driven detection and response capabilities and metrics is made possible by our unmatched joint Cortex XDR and MDR service offering.”