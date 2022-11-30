New quantum discovery could lead to unhackable communication

The research team said their test showed that quantum entanglement can handle noise and loss over long distances, which ‘opens the door towards practical quantum networks’.

New research into quantum entanglement could keep future communication networks secure – even over vast distances.

Quantum entanglement is when two particles – such as photons – remain connected and operate in tandem, even when they’re separated.

This form of quantum mechanics gives the potential for truly secure communications in the future, even if a communication device is unsafe or in criminal hands.

However, researchers at Scotland’s Heriot-Watt University noted that entangled photons can be disrupted by noise from real world environments over long distances. Stormy weather, background noise and signal losses can jeopardise the security of a quantum network.

“Even the best optical fibres in the world will have a certain amount of loss per kilometre, so this is a big hurdle in making this form of quantum communication possible,” said Prof Mehul Malik who led the research team.

Working with colleagues at the University of Geneva in Switzerland, the Heriot-Watt team claim to have developed a way for quantum entanglement to survive under extreme conditions of noise and loss.

Quantum steering

Malik said his team was able to show that quantum entanglement can tolerate “both noise and loss” through a form of “quantum steering”.

This process aimed to make the quantum entanglement more robust by using photons entangled in multiple dimensions – called qudits – compared to the standard two-dimensional quantum units known as qubits.

The researchers said this method of entanglement uses the spatial structure of light to entangle photons in a 53-dimensional space made up of pixels of light.

In their test, the team steered entangled photons through loss and noise conditions equivalent to 79km of telecoms fibre optic cable.

The researchers said the results demonstrated the advantages of this form of quantum entanglement, which “opens the door towards practical quantum networks with the ultimate form of security”.

The research also indicates that increasing the number of dimensions in quantum entanglement dramatically reduces the time it takes to measure the results.

Speaking on the results, Malik said that quantum technology is an “emerging area” in both academia and industry and that “our research is incredibly relevant to both.

“In academia, it can help advance fundamental research, and in industry, it could help future quantum networks operate over global distances,” Malik said.

Earlier this year, an international team of researchers tested a form of quantum cryptography based on high-quality quantum entanglement.

In October, three scientists from the US, France and Austria were jointly awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for “groundbreaking experiments” in quantum mechanics.

This research was focused on quantum entanglement and has helped clear the way for new technology based on quantum information.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.