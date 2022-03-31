Google says Russian hackers targeted NATO and Eastern Europe

Google did not specify which countries were targeted and said the success rate of these hacking campaigns are unknown.

Russian hackers recently targeted a NATO Centre of Excellence and the militaries of “multiple Eastern European countries”, according to Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG).

Google said the Russian threat actor known as Coldriver has previously launched credential phishing campaigns targeting several US based NGOs, the military of a Balkans country and a Ukraine-based defence contractor.

However, for the first time, the threat actor – sometimes referred to as Calisto – has launched campaigns targeting NATO and Eastern European militaries.

“These campaigns were sent using newly created Gmail accounts to non-Google accounts, so the success rate of these campaigns is unknown,” Google’s TAG said in a blog post yesterday (30 March). “We have not observed any Gmail accounts successfully compromised during these campaigns.”

NATO says its Centres of Excellence are international military organisations that train and educate leaders and specialists from NATO member and partner countries. They cover a wide variety of areas such as civil-military operations, cyber defence, military medicine and energy security.

However, these centres are not directly funded by NATO “nor are they part of the NATO Command Structure”. Google did not specify which Centre of Excellence was targeted by Coldriver.

Last month, a NATO official said that a cyberattack on one of its member states could trigger Article 5, its collective defence clause, Reuters reported.

Earlier this month, US president Joe Biden warned companies operating in the country to bolster their cybersecurity efforts as “evolving intelligence” suggested that Russia is planning cyberattacks on the US.

Ukraine phishing scams

Google’s TAG said it has observed a growing number of threat actors using the war in Ukraine as a lure in phishing and malware campaigns.

Researchers from internet security group Cyren said there has been a huge increase in crypto scams taking advantage of the country’s political unrest, through the use of fake donation websites.

Cyren said Ukraine has received more than $50m in crypto donations since the war began, as the country turned to cryptocurrency and NFT donations to fund its defence against Russia.

However, this had created a surge in scam emails with subject lines such as “Help Ukraine” and “Help Ukraine war victims”. When people donate to these fake websites and groups, the money goes straight to the scammer.

Cyren said it uncovered more than 100,000 emails like this a day, from countries around the world.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.