Salesforce forecasts major growth in cloud technologies in coming years

Customer relationship management company Salesforce is hoping for major growth in cloud-related tech, driving jobs and revenue increases across the sector.

A Salesforce-sponsored white paper from global market intelligence firm IDC has forecast major growth in cloud-related technologies driven by increased remote work.

In western Europe, IDC predicted that cloud-related technologies would soon account for 28pc of digital transformation IT spending this year. This is expected to increase to 39pc in 2026, as businesses focus on establishing their digital headquarters to deliver customer and employee success remotely.

Remote work, contactless customer engagement, and sustainability efforts are becoming more prevalent than ever, according to the IDC report.

The report also explored the economic impact of Salesforce’s partner ecosystem on the economy. The data collected includes the revenues and jobs directly generated in the Salesforce customer base from the use of Salesforce and its partners’ cloud services. It also includes the jobs created indirectly in the economy as a result of local spending by direct employees, as well as Salesforce and its partners themselves.

The data for Ireland estimated that Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners could create 19,900 new jobs and generate €4.9bn in new business revenues over the next five years.

The report also forecasts that the Salesforce partner ecosystem in Ireland will make €5.34 for every €1 Salesforce makes locally by 2026.

As well as economic impact, the report explored Salesforce’s impact on the jobs market. According to IDC, almost one quarter (24pc) of new jobs created across the Salesforce customer base in Ireland this past year leveraged significant digital skills — including automation tools and internet of things technology.

The CRM company runs a number of initiatives designed to help people gain employment and work experience in the industry. These include Trailhead, a free platform where users can learn in-demand skills and attain globally recognised credentials for careers in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Earlier this year, Salesforce reported that its annual revenue had surpassed the $20bn mark.

