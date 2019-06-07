PwC Ireland goes live with global Salesforce roll-out

Consulting giant makes major global investment in CRM platform.

PwC Ireland has become the 18th out of 158 global PwC territories to go live with Salesforce CRM technology as part of a global partnership.

PwC has invested $1bn in its own digital transformation in recent years, which incorporates the Salesforce deal.

“PwC will have an unrivalled 360-degree view of everything related to client relationships, data-driven decisions and easier team collaboration,” said David Dempsey, Ireland country head and senior vice-president of Salesforce.

“We look forward to our journey of collaboration and innovation with the firm.”

Intersection of understanding

Since PwC’s participation in the Salesforce Global Strategic Partner Innovation Awards programme in 2013, the firm has won more awards than any other systems integrator. The company is a 12-time winner at the above awards and a five-time winner at the Lightning Trailblazer Awards.

“To survive in our fast-paced digital world, businesses are having to transform and become technology-enabled. PwC is no exception,” said Feargal O’Rourke, PwC Ireland managing partner.

“By working at the intersection of business understanding, human insight and technology innovation, we are helping our clients solve their most important problems.

“Partnering with Salesforce is another step on our journey to be the leading tech-enabled workplace. It builds on our traditional strengths and helps foster greater collaboration and innovation, which will benefit our people and our clients,” O’Rourke said.