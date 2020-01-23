Seattle is currently testing smartphone voting in an ongoing election

While smartphone voting could increase voter turnout and make voting more accessible, it can also create an array of cybersecurity issues.

King County, the region of western America in which Seattle is situated, will offer all registered voters in the county the opportunity to cast their ballots online for the very first time.

From 22 January until 11 February, King County’s 1.2m citizens will be able to vote in the county’s board of supervisors election using smartphones or a touch screen device.

While this particular election is hardly a major political event, and has been described as a contest “so obscure that voters have typically had to specifically request to vote”, it’s the first election anywhere in the United States which has allowed all registered voters to use their smartphones to cast their votes.

How it works

The initiative is a collaboration between King County; the county’s conservation district; mobile-voting non-profit Tusk Philanthropies; the US National Cybersecurity Center; and Democracy Live, company that develops electronic balloting.

Bradley Tusk, founder of Tusk Philanthropies, said: “This is the biggest test of mobile voting ever and the biggest innovation in democracy in decades.”

The voting platform will be an online portal, which allows registered voters to log in by using their name and date of birth. Once the voter has selected a candidate, they have to sign their name on the device’s touch-screen and submit their ballot.

Once the ballot has been submitted, King County’s elections department will download and print out a paper ballot, which will be matched against the citizen’s signature on file, before votes are counted.

After just 3,500 people voted in last year’s election, executive director of the conservation district, Bea Covington said: “We have been looking for ways to increase awareness and increase voter participation for a number of years. We’re providing a really large beta test of this kind of ballot access.”

King County does not appear to have any plans to expand the system to include national or state-wide elections.

The potential benefits

Typically, voter turnout for this type of election, is somewhere between 1pc and 3pc. When voting ends on 11 February, it will certainly be interesting to see if that number is increased, even if only due to the curiosity that this announcement has stirred up.

King County director of elections Julie Wise said: “This election could be a key step in moving toward electronic access and return for voters across the region. My role here is to remove the barriers to voting.”

Speaking to the Seattle Times, Wise acknowledged that voting, like everything else we do online, is vulnerable to hacking. She said: “There’s a lot of things we do online, banking, health records, that are also of concern for people that are secure.

“I’ve vetted this, technology experts in the region have vetted this to ensure that this is a safe, secure voting opportunity.”

A security nightmare?

The same week that elections in King County began, the UN released a new report warning against the global threat to election integrity.

While the report mostly looked at the dangers posed by misinformation, online extremism and social media manipulation, Wired wrote about how we are living in a watershed moment for election security.

The publication pointed out that past attempts to digitise the voting process have been marred in controversy, with a 2010 trial of an online voting system in Washington DC hacked by researchers from the University of Michigan within 48 hours. These researchers were able to compromise the server and change all of the vote tallies.

The US has also considered rolling out online voting for overseas military members, ignoring the advice from cybersecurity experts who say that the internet Is not yet secure enough to facilitate elections.

From Hewlett-Packard CTO Rich DeMillo who is now a cybersecurity expert at the Georgia Institute of Technology, told NPR: “I come down with getting as many computers out of the process as you can. Every time you introduce a technology layer, you have these cascades of unintended consequences.”

Identifying a voter

The Verge pointed out some of the other issues with online voting, including the fact that links can be spoofed, devices can be compromised by malware, systems can be DDoS’d and of course, users can be impersonated.

In the case of the King County election, all that is needed to log into the voting portal is a name and date of birth. The identity of the voter is confirmed through a handwritten signature, which is realistically quite easy for the average person to forge.

One way to more securely identify a voter, would be to go against the advice of DeMillo, by adding another security layer, such as blockchain.

In 2018, West Virginia allowed overseas voters to submit absentee ballots by using a blockchain-based voting app called Voatz during its midterm election.

While these votes were cast without any known data breach, any interference or any other issues associated with online voting, it’s also worth noting that only 150 people used Voatz to vote in this particular instance.

But as DeMillo said, the more technology you add to something like this, the more complicated it becomes. For now, a pen and paper will have to do.