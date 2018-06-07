Dublin’s Singlepoint invests €500,000 to speed up digital transformation

Development of DAPX to smooth the digital journey of organisations has already resulted in the creation of 10 new jobs.

Dublin tech consulting firm Singlepoint has invested €500,000 in a new platform that will accelerate digital delivery for organisations embarking on their own digital journeys.

DAPX is a platform that was devised to support the agile delivery of technology, including open source applications, for companies moving away from proprietary stacks. It is deployable on multicloud and hybrid cloud environments.

‘Businesses are struggling to keep up with the pace of technology change. Finding quality technical resources is challenging on top of the required rate of reinvestment for reskilling talent’

– BRIAN SEERY

It is a great example of an Irish services company investing in R&D to create its own intellectual property, and the strategy is credited with having generated 10 new jobs so far.

“We have been providing digital services for 10 years,” explained Brian Seery, technical consulting director at Singlepoint.

“More and more companies are experiencing diverted time that delays business outcomes. We wanted to recapture much of that time. Businesses are struggling to keep up with the pace of technology change. Finding quality technical resources is challenging on top of the required rate of reinvestment for reskilling talent.

“With DAPX, we bring together a platform that supports both lightweight UI development with a microservices architecture and out-of-the-box DevOps capability. This brings real business outcomes to delivery teams,” Seery said.

Digital transformation made simple

The DAPX platform is designed to improve application quality and reduce risks as well as deliver lowered IT costs and speed up deployment through a collection of frameworks and automated tools.

Singlepoint claims that it can cut delivery costs of digital projects by 50pc and can save between 300 and 1,000 workdays on mobilisation, design and development.

“The platform is a proven approach for successfully delivering technology solutions faster, with fewer people and less risk, while enabling higher-quality results,” concluded Seery.

“DAPX helps teams directly address the most common causes of technology project failure, improving success rates, solution quality and business impact.”