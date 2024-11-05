New €2m fund launched for SMEs to improve cybersecurity

Eligible SMEs can apply for funding of 80pc of their project costs, with a maximum grant of €60,000.

There were more than 700 confirmed cyber incidents in Ireland last year. However, none were categorised as severely high risk, according to the National Cybersecurity Centre’s (NCSC) annual update for 2023.

Launched today by the Minister of State for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications Ossian Smyth, TD, the report provides inputs from various Government departments and agencies on their cybersecurity efforts.

The report revealed that last year the NCSC issued more than 8,000 notices to the public regarding vulnerable and exploited systems that threat actors could use to administer attacks and initiated nearly 1,400 “threat hunts”.

“This update comes as a direct response to the public’s calls for more frequent reporting, for greater insight, and transparency into the Government’s efforts in the cybersecurity arena,” said Smyth, who, together with the NCSC, also launched a new €2m cybersecurity “improvement” fund for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) today.

The NCC-IE Cybersecurity Improvement Grant for SMEs is co-funded by the European Union’s Digital Europe Programme and offers smaller companies financial support to strengthen their IT systems, improve operational security, and ensure long-term protection from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

Eligible SMEs can apply for funding valuing 80pc of their project costs, with a maximum grant of €60,000.

“This funding is a strategic investment in the security of Ireland’s growing small businesses,” said Joseph Stephens, the director of resilience at the NCSC.

“With cyberthreats continuing to grow in sophistication, we must ensure that companies have the support to implement robust measures and protect their data, operations, and customers.”

The measures being targeted with this initiative align with the EU’s Network & Information Security 2 (NIS2) Directive, Stephens said. The NIS2 Directive stipulates obligations for organisations to follow in order to maintain optimal cybersecurity.

Irish businesses are increasingly under threat from cyberattacks. A report from Hiscox last week revealed that businesses in Ireland each suffered from an average of 58 cyberattacks last year, while a recent PwC report highlighted that only 28pc of Irish companies have “robust” cybersecurity measures in place.

“Irish businesses, especially SMEs, are increasingly vulnerable to cyberthreats. This grant will empower them to take meaningful steps towards securing their operations, which is critical in today’s digital economy,” said Smyth.

The current National Cybersecurity Strategy, aimed at better protecting Government data and critical national infrastructure, was published in 2019, running its course in 2024. It follows its predecessor, which was the first such strategy in Ireland published in 2015.

