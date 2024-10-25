How these tech trends could shape Ireland’s future

Microsoft’s Kieran McCorry talks about that the future of tech will look like in Dublin, Ireland and beyond as AI, quantum and more continue to evolve.

As we stand on the edge of a new era in technology, Dublin is well-positioned to continue its evolution as a global tech hub. The city’s vibrant ecosystem is poised to embrace groundbreaking advancements that will shape the future, from AI to quantum computing, from biotechnology to sustainability.

These technologies are not only transforming industries but also enabling individuals and organisations to solve complex problems and achieve more. As we look ahead, the challenge is not just about building new tools, but ensuring that innovation serves humanity, driving progress and addressing the most pressing issues of our time.

While this outlook is ambitious and dependent on many variables, including observations of some technologies that are available in other countries, it presents opportunities and highlights the possibilities that lie ahead if we harness the power of innovation effectively.

Dublin as a prominent tech hub

Ireland is well positioned to emerge as a leader in AI within Europe. By leading the AI discourse and promoting the adoption and utilisation of generative AI, Ireland has the potential to establish itself as a pioneering centre for AI innovation.

The country hosts leading global technology firms, contributing to a thriving AI innovation ecosystem. Additionally, Ireland benefits from a highly educated workforce, supported by top-tier academic institutions that foster ongoing innovation. Notably, Ireland was one of the first countries globally to develop an industry-driven nationwide postgraduate MSc in artificial intelligence.

Strategic governmental initiatives and policies further create an optimal environment for technological advancements. Cross-industry collaboration can also facilitate comprehensive AI integration across various sectors. Furthermore, Ireland plays an active role within the European Union, being home to the Data Protection Commission (DPC), one of the key regulators in enforcing GDPR. As we delve deeper into the specifics of how technological advancements will shape our future, several key areas emerge that warrant our focus and attention.

AI and machine learning

AI and machine learning have already moved into a new phase, becoming integral to our everyday working lives, and will be even more so in our future. By 2050, AI will permeate every facet of our lives, amplifying human ingenuity, and driving efficiency and innovation across industries.

We are likely to see a new concept, called ambient intelligence, which relies on data from various sources such as wearables and environmental sensors, enabling predictive and personalised experiences far beyond what today’s technologies offer.

Automated tools like Microsoft Teams Copilot are set to revolutionise both work and home life, helping people stay productive and connected. Automated assistants, such as the Figure 02 and the NEO Beta, are advancing quickly and may become part of everyday environments.

While these innovations bring exciting possibilities, they also raise important questions around ethics, regulation and responsible use. As we move forward, it’s crucial to ensure that these technologies are designed to serve humanity, with clear guidelines to protect and enhance our lives.

IoT and 5G connectivity

The proliferation of IoT devices, coupled with the advent of 5G connectivity, will create an unprecedented network of smart devices seamlessly integrated into our daily lives.

Imagine a Dublin where homes, offices and entire communities are interconnected, enhancing our quality of life, energy efficiency and security. The combination of sensors, connectivity and AI will be transformational.

Already we see examples of this work from Prof Mauro Vallati in the UK’s AI for Autonomic Urban Traffic Control programme. There is evidence of a 60pc reduction in congestion and delays in cities hosting concerts and major sporting events. Autonomous vehicles connecting with each other and optimising routing in real time means personalised experiences will be transformative.

From smart grids that optimise energy use to intelligent public transport systems like the autonomous buses trialled in Helsinki, the integration of IoT and 5G could catalyse a smarter, more connected Dublin.

Cities are using the IoT to manage their infrastructure by capturing and analysing data from connected devices and sensors, giving city managers real-time insights to improve operational efficiency and outcomes.

Quantum computing

Quantum computing marks a major shift in computational power, capable of solving currently unsolvable problems. By 2050, Dublin could be home to quantum computing research centres, revolutionising cryptography, material science and drug discovery.

Significant progress has already been made here at Trinity College Dublin, with IBM and Microsoft’s involvement in the Trinity Quantum Alliance to foster innovation in quantum computing. Despite advancements in quantum hardware, scaling up remains the main challenge.

Although qubit numbers (the fundamental building blocks of quantum computers) have grown exponentially (from 5-10 in 2003 to 1,180 in 2024), million-plus qubit systems are needed for impactful work in fields like drug discovery, optimisation and climate modelling.

Biotechnology and health-tech

The convergence of biotechnology and digital health could herald a new era of medical breakthroughs and enhanced wellbeing. Ireland is poised to become a biotech hub, attracting global talent. Personalised medicine, genomics and bioinformatics will offer tailored healthcare solutions, while predictive analytics will enable early diagnosis and treatment. CRISPR gene editing offers potential cures for genetic disorders.

Advances like AI-driven antibiotic discovery, 3D-printed organs, and ‘living computers’ made from neurons, such as the one from Swiss company FinalSpark, are transforming healthcare and technology.

We are already seeing researchers experiment with the 3D printing of organs (mostly models) in Washington State University. Significant advancements in human-computer interaction are also being observed, exemplified by companies like Neuralink. Recently, Neuralink successfully implanted a chip in a quadriplegic patient, enabling the individual to interact with physical devices.

Dublin’s tech ecosystem could be crucial for AI start-ups, fostering advancements that will have global ramifications.

Renewable energy and sustainability

To combat the climate crisis, renewable energy technologies will help drive a sustainable future. Dublin and the surrounding area should lead the charge with innovations in solar, wind, wave energy and advancements in energy storage and grid management.

The Government’s Climate Action Plan requires 15pc of electricity to come from renewable corporate power purchase agreements by 2030. Advances in green hydrogen, battery and energy storage technology are expected, with smart buildings and green infrastructure becoming standard. The tech sector will play a key role in driving sustainability and resilience.

The future of technology in Dublin is limitless, with trends outlined being just the beginning. By 2050, Dublin could embrace these advancements with innovation and collaboration, positioning itself as a leader and pioneer in the technological revolution.

As we move forward, it’s crucial to engage in continuous dialogue about technological advancements and challenges. By fostering collaboration and innovation, we can align our efforts with community needs. Together, we’ll shape a smarter, more connected, and brighter future.

By Kieran McCorry

Kieran McCorry is the national technology officer with Microsoft Ireland.

