Templafy’s Henrik Printzlau: ‘A one-size-fits-all approach is not sufficient’

Henrik Printzlau shares his strategies for data management, digital transformation and tech trends changing his industry.

Henrik Printzlau is a co-founder and CISO at Templafy.

For the last 20 years, Printzlau has worked within the domain of enterprise content management and productivity tools. Now, Pritzlau is working as a technology strategist, with a focus on exploration versus exploitation, on the bridge between business and technology.

Tell us about your role and responsibilities in driving tech strategy.

My focus is on ensuring the security in both our own solution and in the internal solution portfolio.

Our tech strategy also involves implementing and managing new technology and tools in the internal solution portfolio, so that the right tools are used for keeping colleagues happy and efficient in their daily work.

What are the biggest security threats to your business?

As we are essentially infrastructure-less, running only cloud solutions, the individual employee grows as an attack surface. Therefore, implementing strong access and identity management through technology and processes for each solution we use is key.

We govern this through information security awareness training, through technology and with thorough on-boarding and off-boarding processes. And of course we also use the principle of least privilege.

In your view, how can we better protect and manage data?

A one-size-fits-all approach is not sufficient when it comes to efficient data management. Focus on designing and implementing policies and specific solutions for each type of data flow in the organisation. We do this in each department by analysing the actual processing and then sharing scenarios relating to each data type.

What are your thoughts on digital transformation and how are you addressing it?

Digital transformation must change business models or the core operation of your organisation. At management level, we continuously discuss how new technology effects our own solution, business model and modus operandi. As soon as it is relevant, we experiment.

How do you lead and coordinate your team?

We use Agile methodologies and tools such as Slack, Zoom, Trello and Microsoft Planner. We do not outsource operations.

What major tech trends do you believe are changing your industry? How are you aligning with these trends?

For our industry, the transition to cloud for core business applications is still the essential game-changer. Our own solution is an integral part of this process.

Are you spearheading any major initiatives you can tell us about?

We are implementing Netsuite, which will further expand our product’s capability to streamline workplace tools.