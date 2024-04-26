ThreatLocker raises $115m to fuel global expansion

ThreatLocker claims to protect more than 50,000 organisations and plans to use the fresh funding to bring its products to more customers worldwide.

US cybersecurity company ThreatLocker has raised $115m to bring its products to more customers and continue its global expansion

The Series D funding round was led by existing investor General Atlantic, a global growth investor. The funding round also included participation from StepStone Group and the D E Shaw group.

Headquartered in Florida, ThreatLocker works with global clients on enterprise-level security products. The company’s products protect IT operations by providing a ‘zero trust’ (ZT) approach to cybersecurity. This approach is summarised by some organisation as “never trust, always verify”.

ThreatLocker said it will use the new investment to innovate its products and bring its cybersecurity products to more organisations, while accelerating its global expansion. The company had “another year of growth” that doubled its revenue and added 50pc to its workforce.

“ThreatLocker has made a huge impact in the industry in driving a least-privilege approach forward over the last few years,” said company CEO Danny Jenkins. “”We believe this new injection of capital will enable us to continue to develop ZT products and grow ThreatLocker’s market presence.

“We are very excited to be partnering again with General Atlantic, as well as with new investors, StepStone Group and the D.E Shaw group, and look forward to leveraging their teams’ deep experience in bringing products to market and scaling technologically disruptive businesses,” Jenkins said.

Last year, ThreatLocker shared plans to add 120 new jobs at its Dublin office. This announcement came two years after the company announced plans to set up its European headquarters in Dublin, creating 50 roles in the process.

ThreatLocker claims to protect more than 50,000 organisations. The company said it partners with enterprises such as financial institutions, healthcare organisations and airlines such as Emirates and JetBlue Airways.

