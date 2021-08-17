Tinder to make ID verification safety feature available globally

Online dating app Tinder will be rolling out its ID verification feature to all users globally ‘in the coming quarters’.

Tinder is rolling out its ID verification feature as an option for all users of the dating app around the world.

The feature, which is already available in Japan, will be accessible globally “in the coming quarters”, according to a company announcement yesterday (16 August).

Users will be able to upload documentation to verify their identity. In Japan, users typically upload a passport or driving licence, but documentation may vary in different countries. It will begin as a voluntary feature and Tinder will look at regulations in each country to determine how the feature will be rolled out.

Rory Kozoll, Tinder’s head of trust and safety product, said the company would be taking a “test-and-learn” approach to the roll-out.

“We know one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are authentic and more control over who they interact with,” Kozoll said.

“And we hope all our members worldwide will see the benefits of interacting with people who have gone through our ID verification process. We look forward to a day when as many people as possible are verified on Tinder.”

The ID verification feature comes following the company’s roll-out of several other safety features, including photo verification, video chat, a safety centre and a reporting feature.

Recently, Tinder and other dating apps including Hinge and Plenty of Fish partnered with the Health Service Executive in Ireland so users could display their vaccination status.

In March of this year, Match Group-owned Tinder also said it would integrate with female-founded background check platform Garbo.

Match Group’s vice-president of safety and social advocacy, Tracey Breeden, acknowledged that while some people might not feel comfortable disclosing their identities for safety reasons, a compromise for other members should be found.

“We know that in many parts of the world and within traditionally marginalised communities, people might have compelling reasons that they can’t or don’t want to share their real-world identity with an online platform,” she said.

“Creating a truly equitable solution for ID verification is a challenging, but critical safety project and we are looking to our communities as well as experts to help inform our approach.”