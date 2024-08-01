US cyber agency names Lisa Einstein as first-ever AI chief

CISA said it has established the new position to ‘institutionalise’ its ongoing efforts to responsibly govern AI as the tech continues to advance.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has named Lisa Einstein as its first-ever chief AI officer.

Einstein, who has served as executive director of the body’s cybersecurity advisory committee since 2022, has also led its AI efforts since last year as its senior adviser for AI.

The federal agency headquartered in Washington DC said the appointment stems from a commitment to responsibly use AI to advance cybersecurity defence in the US and support critical infrastructure owners and operators across the country in the safe and secure development and adoption of AI.

“I am proud of how our team at CISA has come together in the last two years to understand and respond to rapid advancements in AI – many of which have significant implications for our core missions of cyber defence and critical infrastructure security,” said CISA director Jen Easterly.

According to Easterly, Einstein – who led a pilot programme at the agency required as part of president Joe Biden’s AI executive order – has been “central” to that effort.

“Beyond her technical expertise, she’s an inspirational leader who has brought together colleagues across the agency around a clear and impactful vision,” she said.

“I could not be more thrilled to have her take on this important new role, which will help us continue to build AI expertise into the fabric of our agency and ensure we are equipped to effectively leverage the power of AI well into the future.”

CISA is a part of the US Department of Homeland Security. It is responsible for improving the government’s cybersecurity protections against private and nation-state hackers across all levels.

The agency said it has established this new position to “institutionalise our ongoing efforts to responsibly govern our own uses of AI” and ensure that critical infrastructure partners develop and adopt AI in ways that are “safe and secure”.

Einstein said following her appointment that she cares “deeply” about the agency’s mission to make the critical systems US residents rely on every day “safer, more reliable and more capable”.

“AI tools could accelerate our progress,” she said. “But we will only reap their benefits and avoid harms from their misapplication or abuse if we all work together to prioritise safety, security and trustworthiness in the development and deployment of AI tools.”

