Virgin Media TV hack may cause disruption to some programming

The National Cyber Security Centre is investigating a cyberattack that stems from an ‘unauthorised attempt’ to access Virgin Media’s systems in recent days.

Virgin Media Television, one of Ireland’s most popular TV broadcasters, has suffered a major hack that may cause some disruption to its usual services.

While Virgin Media confirmed to media outlets that it has been able to contain the matter, an investigation into the reported cyberattack is ongoing.

The broadcaster said the company had been hit by an “unauthorised attempt to access our systems in recent days” and that the incident will affect some of its programming on Virgin Media 3, 4, More and the online VMTV Player.

“While we complete our review process, our precautionary protocols have included temporarily disconnecting some of our technologies to ensure ongoing maximum security,” the company wrote in a statement.

“We expect normal service will be resumed as soon as we have completed a review and verification process.”

Following the news of the hack, Minister of State in the Department of Communications Ossian Smyth confirmed that the National Cyber Security Centre is aware of the cyberattack and an investigation is now ongoing. The matter has also been reported to gardaí.

The broadcaster said it has “pre-planned procedures and precautions” in place which are immediately activated in any such instances.

“Virgin Media Television operates stringent cyber protection measures and systems across all our operations,” the broadcaster said, adding that some of its technologies have been temporarily disconnected until the investigation is completed to ensure “maximum security”.

It also confirmed that the hack relates to Virgin Media Television only and does not relate to any other Virgin Media Ireland operations such as broadband and mobile.

Cyberattacks are becoming a growing concern in Ireland. A recent survey found that nearly 20pc of Irish companies experienced a cyberattack last year, with larger companies being more at risk. Simultaneously, it found that the level of security training declined in the same period.

Last week, Munster Technological University confirmed that some of its stolen data appeared on the dark web after it was hit by a cyberattack that forced it to shut down its Cork campus earlier this month.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.