Kerry IoT company and Vodafone Ireland take wireless tech to global roads

Net Feasa’s IoT tech will use Vodafone’s extensive global network to make freight containers easier to track and more cost-efficient.

Dingle-based IoT company Net Feasa and Vodafone Ireland have partnered to launch a new intermodal smart container solution for the global logistics industry.

Using Vodafone’s extensive global IoT network and Net Feasa’s existing IoTPASS technology, the two companies will offer freight containers tracking and data services to save on transport costs and potentially reduce carbon footprints.

Net Feasa’s partnership with Vodafone Ireland will also boost the Irish SME’s international expansion plans to achieve 50pc growth in the next five years.

The company said its IoTPASS technology will provide logistics companies with real-time monitoring data on containers while they travel on land, by sea or in the air. By tracking the container rather than the mode of transport, it will provide a unified data set to offer true visibility throughout the supply chain.

Pandemic-induced global shortage

Worldwide, 90pc of goods are transported via ship, truck or train with standardised steel containers. Of these, 89pc are dry containers, with roughly 25m of these giant boxes worldwide and that number growing by as much as 5pc every year

Mike Fitzgerald, chair of Net Feasa, said that a global shortage of containers due to the pandemic presents a significant opportunity to digitally transform the industry and create a smart logistical ecosystem.

“This not only has significant business benefits but also has economic benefits for public sector organisations in being able to better manage supply and demand of vital goods while supporting the transition to a greener supply chain worldwide.”

He added that Net Feasa has worked closely with Vodafone Ireland “from the infancy of IoT” and that their latest partnership will introduce the benefits of massive machine-type communications to the future of the supply chain.

Commenting on the partnership, Vodafone Ireland’s IoT manager Colin Barrett said that Vodafone’s 123m connections across 39 countries will help Irish SMEs such as Net Feasa to expand operations internationally and focus on new innovations in the growing logistics sector.

Last month, Net Feasa also teamed up with UCC’s Tyndal National Institute to develop sustainable sensors that aim to bring smart technology to the cargo industry.