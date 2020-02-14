Vodafone Ireland launches SD-WAN to tackle businesses’ IT headaches

Vodafone Ireland has launched its new SD-WAN service designed to allow businesses better manage their bandwidth and traffic.

Vodafone Ireland has said its latest business offering will ease IT headaches when it comes to managing online devices and bandwidth. Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is an intelligent enterprise network that shifts traffic to meet business needs.

This means it will allow businesses to manage all applications, devices and bandwidth through a single self-service portal. Vodafone said that as part of its new offering, customers will have the option to avail of a managed service model for SD-WAN adoption.

This service will provide support through a team of certified engineers that will monitor and manage the customer’s network on their behalf.

Vodafone is using Cisco’s Meraki SD-WAN product, which optimises network performance through multi-protocol label, internet, mobile or a combination of all three. This, the telco said, includes moving from broadband to 4G connectivity seamlessly.

Security is embedded across all points of Vodafone’s SD-WAN service, with in-built encryption and firewall that secures data, network and users.

Satisfying demand

Vodafone Ireland recently signed a contract to provide SD-WAN to Ryanair, which, alongside the use of Vodafone’s global network, enabled a 10-day turnaround in setting up a new airport site, according to the company.

“As businesses follow a digital transformation agenda, use more cloud-based services and support more remote and flexible working, there will be further demands on their network and connectivity requirements,” said Regina Moran, enterprise director for Vodafone Ireland.

“Imagine a tool that gives you total visibility of what’s happening on your network and also allows you to solve every day networking issues.”

She added: “Ideal for medium to large businesses, migration to SD-WAN is managed by Vodafone’s end-to-end experts so it can be installed and up and running quickly, without the need for multiple vendors.

“The overall goal is to simplify the IT administrator’s workload, to free them up to focus on adding value to the system.”