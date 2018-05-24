VPNFilter: What we know about the malware infecting routers around the globe

Hackers have infected more than 500,000 home and office routers with malware.

Researchers from Cisco’s Talos cybersecurity arm have publicised the discovery of a new multi-stage and modular malware, which they have dubbed ‘VPNFilter’. The malware can ostensibly be used to collect communications, permanently destroy devices and launch attacks on other devices, the experts warned.

VPNFilter is a global issue

Talos found that the malware is likely state-sponsored or affiliated in some respect with a nation state. The code of the malware in question overlaps with versions of the malware which was responsible for massive targeted attacks on devices in Ukraine – BlackEnergy.

The researchers warned that VPNFilter is infecting Ukrainian hosts “at an alarming rate”, using a command and control (C2) infrastructure dedicated to that country.

Although the research into VPNFilter has not been totally completed, Talos chose to share the findings early due to the danger that malware presents.

It said that the number of devices infected is at least 500,000 in a minimum of 54 countries around the world. A multi-stage malware variant, VPNFilter consists of three separate steps, with the second stage allowing for communication over Tor. Symantec published a list of the identified targeted devices, which include numerous models of consumer router:

Linksys E1200

Linksys E2500

Linksys WRVS4400N

Mikrotik RouterOS for Cloud Core Routers: Versions 1016, 1036, and 1072

Netgear DGN2200

Netgear R6400

Netgear R7000

Netgear R8000

Netgear WNR1000

Netgear WNR2000

QNAP TS251

QNAP TS439 Pro

Other QNAP NAS devices running QTS software

TP-Link R600VPN

User advice

Both Symantec and Cisco advise users of affected devices to perform a factory reset and change all default passwords, as well as ensure firmware is up to date. Disabling remote administration options is also recommended.

Alarmingly, the malware has the capability to render a device unusable, which can be triggered en masse or on individual machines – this could potentially cut off internet access for hundreds of thousands of victims around the world.

Talos also noted that the infected devices are generally difficult to defend, as they are frequently on the perimeter of the network and don’t have an intrusion protection system in place or a host-based protection system such as an antivirus software package.

“We are unsure of the particular exploit used in any given case, but most devices targeted, particularly in older versions, have known public exploits or default credentials that make compromise relatively straightforward. All of this has contributed to the quiet growth of this threat since at least 2016,” Talos researchers warned.

US intervention

The US government is seeking to take control of the routers from the hackers. A federal judge in Pennysylvania permitted the FBI to seize an internet domain that authorities claim a Russian hacking collective called ‘Sofacy’ was using to control the devices.

The order from the judge allows the FBI to direct the devices to communicate with a US server, which can be used to query location to pass on to authorities, aiding in the removal of the malware from the thousands of affected machines.