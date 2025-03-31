WhatsApp scams skyrocket in Ireland, Revolut warns

‘WhatsApp has a fundamental responsibility to protect its users and their current approach is clearly failing,’ Revolut’s financial crime lead said.

WhatsApp scams in Ireland rose by nearly 65pc in the second half of 2024, Revolut’s latest Consumer Security and Financial Crime report revealed.

According to the report, Ireland ranks second in cases of WhatsApp fraud in Europe, just behind the UK, with victims losing €1,200 on average from these scams. Worryingly, this is leagues higher than the €260 on average victims lose from fraudulent activities on Facebook.

Woody Malouf, the head of financial crime at Revolut, says that people let their guard down more on WhatsApp than on other platforms because of “a belief that if someone has their number, they have a legitimate reason for getting in contact”.

The report highlights that nearly 60pc of all scams occur on Meta platforms. While Google platforms only accounted for 0.09pc of all fraud cases.

However, even within Meta platforms, fraudsters are increasingly targeting WhatsApp users, moving away from other known platforms.

The UK-based bank said that monetary loss suffered by Facebook scams fell by 13pc in the second half of 2024, while Instagram scams rose by 64pc in the same period.

WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, while private, offers little protection against fraud, the bank explained.

“The illusion of security on encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp is being ruthlessly exploited by criminals,” Malouf said.

“WhatsApp has a fundamental responsibility to protect its users and their current approach is clearly failing.”

While Malcolm Craig, the general manager at Revolut bank’s Irish branch, said: “We know how easy it can be to unwittingly fall for a scam via more personal messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

“Somebody having your phone number can often make you feel more confident to proceed, but be wary, particularly in local community group chats.”

A recent Central Bank of Ireland report found that Ireland had more fraudulent card payments than the EU average.

While last year, a Compliance Institute survey reported that cybercrimes such as hacking, phishing and online scams are the most prevalent forms of financial crimes in Ireland.

