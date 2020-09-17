Irish Covid-tracking app founder to speak at Future Human

Cian Ó Maidín’s NearForm has gone from producing Ireland’s Covid-19 contact-tracing app to providing its open source technology for a number of state app contracts.

As Future Human ramps up its planning ahead of 29 and 30 October, the stellar speaker line-up has been growing along with the timely addition of Cian Ó Maidín, founder of NearForm.

Based in Tramore, Co Waterford, NearForm is the company behind Ireland’s Covid-19 contact-tracing app, the technology for which was just this week was adopted in the US state of Delaware. NearForm’s Covid-tracking technology has also been rolled out in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Gibraltar, with more US states expected to use it for their apps in coming weeks.

“While Future Human, as it name suggests, will very much look to the future of health, the pandemic will necessarily be the backdrop for much of our on-stage content,” said event curator Ann O’Dea. “We’re thrilled to have secured Cian, whose company NearForm has truly been one of the shining lights in a dark year for many Irish entrepreneurs A real international success story, we’re fascinated to hear about Cian’s entrepreneurial journey and his passion for open source.”

In October, Future Human will eschew the well-trod webinar format for virtual events and will be broadcast to its online attendees from a live stage in Dublin, complete with strict safety protocols and social distancing.

“Our aim is to create a real sense of occasion and to make you feel like you’re with us, starting with a rather special musical opening on Thursday, 29 October,” said O’Dea.

To avoid screen fatigue, Future Human organisers have restructured the two-day event to two afternoons on Dublin time, allowing North American attendees to join in the morning while the southeast Asian community can tune in each evening.

Aiming for a strong element of interactivity in these strangest of times, Future Human will include a range of networking opportunities, social gatherings, masterclasses, workshops and a virtual expo alongside the main stage keynotes and firesides.

As well as standard tickets, executive tickets and discounts for students and jobseekers, Future Human has also launched group deals for those attending with friends or colleagues. Discounts start with groups of five or more.

New online ticket rates are now live on the Future Human website along with an updated speaker line-up. Organisers say more major announcements will be made in the weeks leading up to the event.

Future Human is Silicon Republic’s international sci-tech event focusing on the future of work, climate change, AI, security, robotics and life sciences. On 29 and 30 October 2020, it will take place as the first major hybrid tech event of its kind in the world. General, Executive and Student tickets are available now.