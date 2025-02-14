Future Human podcast: Are our grids the weak link in the energy transition?

In the final episode of our Future Human: The Series, we look at how our energy infrastructure will be the key to the transition to net zero, and how energy storage will look in the future

In our Future Human podcast series, the journalists at Silicon Republic chat to some of the leading minds about the future of everything. Hosted by Ann O’Dea, the latest episode asks if we’re doing enough to adapt our infrastructure to the transition to net zero, and how crucial storage will be.

This is the final episode in this season, and we highly recommend a revisit of our other episodes wherever you get your podcasts. Our first episode featured an array of leaders on the future of cybersecurity and zero trust, while episode two asked how we will travel sustainably.

Episode three looked at how we regulate generative AI to ensure transparent and ethical use cases. Episode four looked at future cities and our urban infrastructure, while episode five explored the fascinating future of food.

Our sixth episode on the future of work looked at how jobs, careers and workplaces are being transformed by new technologies and a new generation of workers. Episode seven tackled quantum physics and quantum computing and its potential.

You can catch up on all of these and be alerted to new seasons by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts – just search ‘Future Human: The Series’.

In this our final episode of season one, to coincide with World Energy Day, we look at the future of energy and how our infrastructure may not be keeping up with the transition to net zero. And of course, we look in-depth at this issue of energy storage and the challenge of recycling resources in a world where geopolitical threats and supply chain challenges are only growing.

Johan Söderbom

Johan Söderbom is thematic leader for smart grid and storage at EIT InnoEnergy.

EIT InnoEnergy aims to spearhead the way to a decarbonised Europe by 2050 through the leadership of three industrial value chains: European Battery Alliance (EBA) for battery storage, European Green Hydrogen Acceleration Centre (EGHAC) for green hydrogen, and the European Solar PV Industry Alliance (ESIA) for solar photovoltaics.

Working with more than 1,200 key players from 18 different countries, EIT InnoEnergy acts as a key vehicle for the energy transition in a bid to bring a constant pipeline of sustainable energy innovation to market.

Established in 2010 and supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), it has offices and hubs across Europe and in Boston in the US.

Franziska Weiss

Franziska Weiss is a vice-president at Siemens Energy, leading on market and business development in Europe. Her team’s territory stretches across 40 countries and is focused on eight sub-regions, including Germany and the UK.

Weiss’s focus is on delivering strong go-to-market solutions, in partnership with customers, to drive the energy transition across Europe. Her team’s current projects include: grid stability and storage projects, low and zero-emission power generation, decarbonisation of heat, hydrogen and power-to-X, which are electricity conversion, energy storage and reconversion pathways from surplus renewable energy.

Before moving back to Germany and joining Siemens Energy in 2021, Wiess worked for nearly five years in in the Middle East and North Africa. She became vice-president for Siemens Power Generation team in the region in 2019.

Currently based in Berlin, Wiess studied at FAU Erlangen-Nurnberg and holds a diploma in economics and political science. She has worked in the energy industry for more than 10 years.

Dr Barry Hayes

Dr Barry Hayes is a senior lecturer (associate professor) in power systems engineering at University College Cork (UCC) and a funded investigator in the MaREI Research Centre. Prior to joining UCC, he was with University of Galway and IMDEA Energy Madrid.

He holds a PhD in electrical power systems engineering from the University of Edinburgh and has held visiting researcher positions at National Grid UK and at the University of Tennessee.

Hayes leads a research team at UCC focused on the grid integration of sustainable energy technologies and the operation and planning of future power systems.

He also works with energy communities around Ireland, providing technical advice on the development and grid connection of community-owned renewable energy projects.

