Future Human podcast explores zero-trust cybersecurity in first episode

In the first episode of our new podcast, Future Human: The Series, we look at the future of cybersecurity. We speak to international thinkers about everything from geopolitics and election integrity to cybercrime and zero trust.

In our brand-new podcast series, the award-winning journalists at Silicon Republic chat to some of the greatest minds on the future of everything.

Narrated by Ann O’Dea, we’ll be re-imagining the future of transport, climate technology, our urban spaces, finances and medical technology. Today (7 November) the first episode has launched and it’s all about cybersecurity.

The episode features in-depth interviews, by O’Dea and Silicon Republic editor, Jenny Darmody, with security experts who have worked long years in the sector.

Toby Lewis is the global head of threat analysis at Darktrace and has been working in cybersecurity for almost 20 years, originally with the intelligence services. He was also one of the founding members of the National Cybersecurity Centre in the UK.

Bill McCluggage is the former CIO of Ireland, former deputy CEO of the UK and has worked for more than 30 years for government bodies and private entities.

Iva Tasheva is co-founder and cybersecurity lead at Cyen, a cyber consultancy based in Brussels that works with large public and private organisations on their security strategies.

Neil Khatod, recently left the US army after 30 years of service. He most recently served as COO of US army cyber command, where he was responsible for defending a network with more than 1.4m endpoints.

Gal Helemski’s career in cybersecurity also began in the army, as a system programmer and an instructor in the computer programming unit. When she left the army, she worked in cybersecurity start-ups before co-founding PlainID.

In 10 or 20 years from now, how will we protect ourselves from cyberattacks? What will hackers be looking for? And how will we all avoid cyber catastrophe? These are the questions we asked our expert interviewees. Have a listen. We think you’ll come away feeling better informed about the state of cybersecurity today, and how it might look in the future.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.