Future Human returns as multimedia platform with new podcast series

Having existed as both an online and in-person experience, Future Human is relaunching as a cross-media platform featuring leading thinkers at the intersection of technology, science, work, engineering and computing.

Having grown out of the award-winning annual event Inspirefest, Future Human is today (25 September) relaunching as a multimedia platform on Silicon Republic.

Future Human, and Inspirefest before it, always had an ambitious mission to go behind the headlines and provide a platform for a diverse and thoughtful range of global voices on the issues that truly matter to our futures. It has taken many forms from online and hybrid to in-person events.

A very changed events landscape post-pandemic has led us to put our big annual gathering on pause, with more intimate international events in the works. But in order to continue exploring future trends through the diverse, insightful, expert and original voices for which we have become renowned, we have reinvented the Future Human channel right here on Silicon Republic.

This channel will share the thoughts of those at the cutting edge of transforming tomorrow by leveraging our existing Future Human community and Silicon Republic’s access to a network of thought leaders and practitioners on all aspects of the future affected by the technology, climate, health, scientific, transport and workplace megatrends.

As a cross-platform programme, it allows anytime access through engaging video, audio and online interviews, with inspirational ‘future humans’ who take a deep dive into the mega trends and how they are transforming tomorrow.

This will include a brand-new Future Human podcast series kicking off next month, regularly filmed fireside chats with global leaders on the megatrends in science and tech, and feature interviews with the leading minds in everything from generative AI and green-tech to health and the built environment. Above all, Future Human aims to delve beyond the hype to offer in-depth analysis and uncover the innovations and inventions that will shape the future for all of us.

We kick off this week with an interview with the remarkable Dr Sarah Qureshi, who has patented technology that can deal with up to 50pc of all aircraft emissions, in an industry that often doesn’t get the same level of scrutiny as others when it comes to the sustainability agenda.

We will also feature a report from Berlin on Chris Miller’s insightful examination of the semiconductor industry, based on his Financial Times Business Book of the Year, ‘Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology’. You can also watch out for our filmed fireside interview with Chysty Esperanza, chief legal officer of Block, on the future of financial services.

Huge thanks to Hays Global who have come on board as our Future Human sponsor to support us in this new direction. We are most grateful for their belief in our mission. And, never fear, there will be opportunities for the community to get together in real life.

In the meantime, I really hope you enjoy the content from myself, Silicon Republic editor Jenny Darmody and our award-winning team of Silicon Republic journalists. We have had a ball creating it.

