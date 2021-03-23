3D-printed ‘veggie battery’ could power devices more sustainably

A University of Glasgow-led project has produced a 3D-printed battery that could be more environmentally friendly than lithium-ion equivalents.

A team of engineers led by the University of Glasgow has developed a new type of 3D-printed battery that uses electrodes from vegetable starch. The researchers claim that it could provide mobile devices with a more environmentally friendly and higher-capacity power source than lithium-ion equivalents.

Lithium-ion batteries are used in a wide range of devices, including smartphones, laptops and electric vehicles. They are built from lightweight and compact form factors and can endure multiple charging and discharging cycles. A positive electrode, typically made from lithium cobalt or lithium iron phosphate, passes lithium ions through an electrolyte to the negative electrode, which is made from lithium metal.

The lithium ions are stored in the negative electrode when the battery is charged. When the battery is being used, the ions flow in the opposite direction and generate energy to power devices through an electrochemical reaction.

The benefits of a sustainable 3D-printed battery

Lithium-ion batteries currently on the market have thick electrodes that limit how much energy they can store and release, according to the Glasgow-led team. They restrict diffusion of the lithium ions across the electrode and are also more prone to cracking, which means the battery can no longer be used.

With the aim of overcoming these restrictions, the engineers introduced tiny nanoscale and microscale holes into the electrodes of their battery. This increased the surface area of the electrodes without changing the battery’s external dimensions.

The pores were added through 3D printing, which allowed the team to tightly control their size and placement. The researchers used a material they developed combining polylactic acid, lithium-iron phosphate and carbon nanotubes. The polylactic acid is a biodegradable material processed from the starch of corn, sugar cane and sugar beet, making the battery recyclable and more sustainable.

The result is a 300-micron electrode battery with 70pc porosity. It has a capacity of 151 milliampere-hour per gram, which is around two to three times the performance of a traditional lithium-ion battery with a solid electrode of the same thickness. The 3D-printed battery also had 158pc more areal capacity than its lithium-ion counterparts.

‘A new metamaterial’

Dr Shanmugam Kumar from the University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering led the research with colleagues from Khalifa University of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi and Texas A&M University and Arizona State University in the US.

Kumar said: “Lithium-ion batteries are increasingly common in everyday life and are likely to continue to increase in ubiquity as we move towards more electrification of transport and a more sustainable world. However, lithium-ion batteries have their own sustainability issues, so it’s important that we look to find new ways to make them better and more environmentally friendly.

“The 3D-printing process we’ve used in this research gives us a remarkable amount of control over the electrodes’ porosity, allowing us to engineer very precisely a new metamaterial capable of addressing some of the shortcomings of the current generation of lithium-ion batteries. We’ve created a battery with a high specific capacity and areal capacity with excellent cyclability.

“These are promising initial results, and we’re keen to continue to explore the possibilities that these kinds of micro-architected materials offer to create better, more recyclable batteries for future consumers.”

The research paper, published in the Journal of Power Sources, can be found here.