Abuzz for bees: Protecting your friendly neighbourhood pollinator

There are over 20,000 species of bees living on this planet and if they were to experience a severe drop in their numbers, or be eradicated altogether, the effects on the world would be catastrophic, said Dr Anna Gajda.

It is virtually impossible to overstate the importance of bees to the global ecosystem. If they were to rapidly decrease in numbers, not only would the global economy face serious repercussions such as mass food insecurity, but wild ecosystems and forestry would dwindle making Earth almost uninhabitable.

Dr Anna Gajda is the head of the Department of Pathology and Veterinary Diagnostics and Head of the Laboratory of Bee Diseases at the Warsaw University of Life Sciences. Though no two days are the same, much of her work involves researching bee pathology, mentoring the next generation of scientists as they navigate their third-level and post-graduate degrees and educating industry professionals on the prevention and control of disease in bees.

“It never gets boring,” she told SiliconRepublic.com. “There are so many new things we are learning about bees everyday and many interesting topics yet to be researched and explored. Besides being a bee vet and a researcher, you can be like Sherlock Holmes and for example solve the mystery of the vanishing bees.”

Why does pollination matter?

According to Gajda, “pollination services are one of the most important mechanisms in the maintenance and promotion of biodiversity and life on Earth. They provide food supply for many animal species, both managed and wild, and at the same time allow floral growth, which provides habitats for animals.”

“Pollination is considered a paramount process in both human managed and natural terrestrial ecosystems, because without pollination, many interconnected species and processes functioning within ecosystems would collapse,” she explained.

Animals, particularly insects, are responsible for pollinating almost 90pc (87.5pc) of all flowering plant species, affecting 35pc of the world’s crop production. Succinctly put by Gajda this translates into “every third spoon of food on our tables, which basically means that one third of the world’s food supply relies on bees”.

We even have the bees to thank for the diversity of our food as many fruits, vegetables, nuts and berries, which are packed with micronutrients and vitamins, come from pollinator-dependent plants.

Rising to the challenges

In the overall protection and survival of bees as well as the control and prevention of disease Gajda noted professionals in the industry have a number of challenges to overcome. One such issue is the surplus of honeybees and worldwide managed bee colonies, which enable bees to travel from one part of the globe to the other, extremely quickly.

She explained that this greatly contributes to the spread of pathogens and the introduction of novel diseases in parts of the world they were not previously present in. “This adds up to high colony losses worldwide. Varroa destructor was one of the pathogens spreading this way and for over 40 years now we are still losing a fight with it in Europe, but also elsewhere,” said Gajda.

The wild species also come with significant challenges as, due to the fact that they are not managed and therefore don’t receive frequent medical intervention, they often pick up pathogens from flowers and water sources that are heavily used by other pollinators, but aren’t treated for illness. “Remember that there are basically too many honey bees. This is called the pathogen spillover, and makes the wild bees sick, with no prospects for treatment.”

Another obvious and significant danger to wild bees is aggressive agricultural expansion and the popularity of monocultures, that is the cultivation of a single crop type in an area. “The land use by farmers deprives them of nesting sites, as pieces of land left alone for prolonged periods of time are getting smaller and smaller.”

Monocultures are resulting in little to no food for bees and then there is the issue of pesticides. “Honeybees are much more resistant to pesticide presence on their food sources, but that doesn’t mean they are not being harmed by them, whereas wild bees are much more susceptible and can be poisoned very easily,” she said.

Luckily, there have been many significant breakthroughs in Gajda’s field of research, for instance, she cited a team of scientists in Denmark who, with the help of a group of beekeepers, created bees with a resistance to nosemosis, an extremely dangerous, fungus-like disease.

Similarly, she noted many researchers are working on breeding bees resistant to varoosis, the most lethal of bee diseases and the number one cause of bee colony losses on Earth.

“All over the world bee colonies managing Varroa destructor infestations have started appearing, which gives us great hope that in the near future, this globally spread and deadly parasite will not be a problem anymore.”

Do your bit

When asked who is responsible for ensuring the protection and survival of bees, Gajda explained the answer is multifaceted. “It is a multidisciplinary approach, as the veterinary services are usually involved in prevention and control of bee diseases, as well as other institutions that take care of bee protection, like the environment protection oriented government structures,” she said.

But it does not start and stop with just institutional involvement, she stated every human being is responsible for the protection of bees. “We are gifted so much from them, we are obliged to give something back, and we really can,” she said.

For Gajda it is as simple as planting native flowers, establishing local community projects to maintain flowering meadows instead of short, green spaces and limiting the amount of times you cut your lawn. “Those actions will provide food for bees as well as shelter, especially for the wild bee species.”

“Start paying attention to the little critters around you, they are fascinating and will give you many ideas to pursue great research. Be patient and humble, as bees are practically a force of nature,” concluded Gajda.

